Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Lincoln City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy prediction
Lincoln City Lincoln City
EFL Trophy England 10 oct 2023, 14:00 Lincoln City - Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy
England, Lincoln, LNER Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy
Lincoln will host Wolverhampton youth team at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at LNER Stadium and will start at 20:00 CET.

Lincoln


Lincoln City won the League Two in the season of 2018/2019 and was promoted. Since then, the team has been playing in the League One with periodic claims for the promotion. Lincoln tried to get into the Championship two years ago through the play-offs, but failed.

Speaking about the current season, Lincoln is also trying to aim for high places – the results in the League One are the best evidence of it. The team has established in the middle of the table and, after 10 matches, has got 15 points – it allows occupying the 14th place.

As for the EFL Trophy, Lincoln lost the away battle to Derby in the 1st round.

Wolverhampton U21


Wolverhampton U21 plays in the League Two, in which the reserve teams of English football take part.

The club improved its position after 3 defeats at the start and is now in the 17th place in the League Two standings with 6 points.

Wolverhampton U21 managed to defeat Notts County in the 1st round of the EFL Trophy.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Lincoln has won just once in its 9 previous matches.

The teams played against each other once in the EFL Trophy in 2018. Wolverhampton was stronger in the penalty shoot-out.

Prediction


Lincoln looks like the overwhelming favourite from the bookmakers’ point of view. I think there will be enough goals in the following match. My bet is on “total: over 3.0”.

