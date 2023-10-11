RU RU NG NG
Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction
Liechtenstein Liechtenstein
European Championship 13 oct 2023, 14:45 Liechtenstein - Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
- : -
International, Vaduz, Rheinpark Stadion
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-2.5)
The national team of Liechtenstein will compete with Bosnia as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz on Friday, October 13, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Liechtenstein


The Liechtenstein national team is one of the main football “dwarfs” of Europe. It is considered to be a “point provider” for its opponents and cannot boast of absolutely any achievements. The last place in the qualifying tournaments for the World or European Championships was not taken only twice in its history.

Speaking about the current qualifying cycle, Liechtenstein is hopelessly the last one. The team, scoring only one goal, lost all 6 matches.

Bosnia and Herzegovina


Taking into account its independent history, this Balkan team has never taken part at the final stage of the European Championships. However, the Bosnians made their debut on the fields of Brazil at the World Cup in 2014.

This time, Bosnia is in the 4th place without claims to the 1st or the 2nd position, which give the right to go to Germany for the final part of Euro 2024, at the group stage of the qualification. The team beat Iceland and Liechtenstein once. By the way, a long-time leader, Edin Dzeko, is still in the squad.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Liechtenstein is on a 19-game losing streak; the total score is 2-58.
• Bosnia has failed to win 8 away matches in a row.
• The opponents took part in 9 head-to-head confrontations, in which Bosnia achieved 8 victories. The only draw was recorded back in 1999.

Prediction


There is no doubt that the guests will win in a confident manner. I think the victory will be devastating, so I bet on Bosnia with “a -2.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(-2.5)
