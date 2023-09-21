Prediction on game Win Leicester Odds: 1.715 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday, September 23, Leicester will host Bristol City as part of the 8th round of the English Premier League. The referee of the match, James Bell, will blow the whistle to start the battle at 16:00 CET at King Power Stadium.

Leicester



The club, which played in the Premier League in the previous season, now plays in the Championship. “The Foxes” managed to rise to the English top division 4 times, but their best achievement was the promotion after the draw of 2013/2014. Then, Leicester was able to take the 1st place in the Championship and moved to the Premier League. Having played the first season in a mediocre way, “the Blue Army” replaced its coach in the summer and started a new race. And then the team was able to achieve incredible success and won the English Premier League. The following years were not so productive in terms of the trophies and the club did not rise higher than the 5th place in the standings. The exception was in the FA Cup of 2020/2021, which “the Foxes” won by beating Chelsea in the final (1-0). Moreover, the team also defeated Manchester United (1-0) in the battle for the Super Cup. As for the European arena, Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League after winning the Premier League, and also participated at the group stage of the Europa League twice, where it reached the 1/16 finals.

Leicester has replaced three mentors over the past year. Brendan Rodgers has been in charge of the club since 2019 and the FA Cup and Super Cup were won under his rule, but he was sacked after the unsatisfactory results in the tournament this spring. Dean Smith was appointed in his place, but he coached the club only until the end of the season. “The Foxes” signed up a contract with the Italian mentor, Enzo Maresca, who had been Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, in the summer.

Speaking about the previous season, the team finished in the last position of the Premier League and was relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2014. The club started the current season in a pretty confident way and first 7 matches result in 6 wins – these 18 points allow the team to take the 2nd place in the standings.

Bristol City



The club from the west of England is far from being as famous as its rival. Bristol, throughout its long history, reached the FA Cup final and won the Welsh Cup at the beginning of the previous century. In September 2005, Gary Johnson became the coach of Bristol, a League One club (which became the third division of English football after the establishment of the Premier League and the Championship). He attracted attention by working with Yeovil Town, leading them to the League One. Being under the leadership of this specialist, “the Robins” took the 2nd place in the League One in 2006/2007 and reached the Championship.

As for the debut season in the Championship (2007/2008), the team immediately took the 4th place and gained the right to compete for promotion to the Premier League, but lost in the play-off final to Hull City with a 0-1 score at Wembley, failing for the third time in its history in reaching the elite division.

Taking into account the performance of the recent years, the club has been in the middle of the Championship standings. The previous season brought the 14th place in the second most important tournament of England. As for the current draw, the team has got 3 wins and 3 draws after 7 rounds, thanks to which it is in the 7th place. It is also reasonable to mention that Bristol lost to Norwich (0-1) in the 1/32 battle of the EFL Cup at the end of August.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams played against each other several times in the Championship, but the last game was back in 2013, even before Leicester entered the Premier League. Taking into account 10 previous matches, the statistics of victories are equal – 4 victories for each team. “The Foxes” have the advantage in the goals – they scored 15 goals, when the rival, Bristol, got 11 of them.

Prediction



It is obvious that Leicester is eager to return to the elite division, which was proved in the first matches of the current season. Bristol should be the opponent that will give the opportunity to get 3 points more to achieve the top of the table. Bookmakers offer high odds for “the Foxes” to win, and I think one can take advantage of this. Thus, my bet is Leicester will win.

