RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023

LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023

LDU de Quito
Serie A Ecuador 04 sep 2023, 20:00 LDU de Quito - Guayaquil City
-
- : -
Ecuador,
Guayaquil City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.72

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 5, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado (Quito) will host the match of the 20th round of the 2nd stage of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro, in which LDU Quito will compete with Guayaquil City. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

LDU Quito


The club became the champion of the country 11 times – however, the last time it took gold medals was back in 2018. Nowadays, “the Whites” are in quite good shape, and it was not in vain that, having won a penalty shoot-out after the exchange of victories, they overcame Sao Paulo in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana just the day before. Paolo Guerrero (the same experienced and “shooting” Peruvian footballer, who is already 39) and the company also play well at the inner arena. Only losses in the spring and an abundance of draws in recent weeks do not allow “Los Universitarios” to rise to the sole leaders. Still, the team can take the title – speaking about the current, 2nd stage, Luis Zubeldia’s wards got 8 points in 4 matches (due to 2 victories and 2 draws). As a result, it turns out to be on a par with the leaders of the tournament, Mushuc Runa and Delfin.

Guayaquil City


The team was created in 2007 as the Ecuadorian “farm” of River Plate – and it was not in vain that it bore the name of its “womb” from Argentina for the first years. As for 2010-2014, “the Pearl of the Pacific” played in the local Serie B, and then it turned out to be promoted higher. Still, Pool Gavilánez’s wards (the mentor who has been coaching the team since 2017) have not achieved anything special. Speaking about the previous season, it was possible to close the top 10 of the local Serie A. This time, only 12 points were taken in 15 matches of the 1st stage – the worst result of all 16 participants. Moreover, the current stage started with a couple of draws, and a crushing defeat made by the leader, Mushuc Runa. And only the previous round brought, due to the penalty in the 20th minute of the battle against Orense, the first victory in 8 confrontations.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


LDU Quito has won the lion’s share of head-to-head matches. For instance, Guayaquil City took only 1 draw in 4 previous head-to-head battles.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the guests will achieve something positive. We recommend betting that “Los Universitarios” will win at the home arena with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.72).

Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 1.72

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Cruzeiro Odds: 1.64 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended Linebet
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Bahia vs Vasco da Gama prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Bahia Odds: 2.09 Vasco da Gama Bet now MelBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 America MG Odds: 1.7 Santos FC Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 MLS USA Today, 22:00 Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.77 Inter Miami CF Recommended Parimatch
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina 04 sep 2023, 17:00 Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Odds: 1.93 Arsenal Sarandi Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:58 Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 years Football news Today, 15:27 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 14:58 VIDEO. Inter does not miss the third round in a row and leads Serie A Football news Today, 14:03 VIDEO. Leipzig has big win again Football news Today, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes Football news Today, 13:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 13:17 Sergio Ramos is considering several options to continue his career Football news Today, 12:25 Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place Football news Today, 11:05 Liverpool defeated Aston Villa Football news Today, 09:53 The match between Atletico and Sevilla was postponed due to a storm
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Vasco da Gama prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Los Angeles vs Inter Miami 4 September 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 Union Santa Fe vs San Lorenzo prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 04 sep 2023 LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023