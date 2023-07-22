Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.615 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 25, Stade de la Tuiliere (Lausanne) will host the match of the 1st round of the Swiss Super League, in which Lausanne Ouchy will compete with Lugano. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Lausanne Ouchy



The team was created back in 1895, but it was hopelessly “hanging” out at a virtually amateur level for a long time. It managed to win the local third division of the country and gain a foothold in the Challenge League in 2019. Finally, Anthony Braizat’s wards (the young French specialist has spent his entire coaching career in Switzerland and moved from Stade Nyonnais in 2022) were able to finish the regular draw in the 3rd position in the previous season there. By the way, it finished only 1 point behind the neighbour, Lausanne: 60 against 61 points – and the team eventually went to the play-offs. Fortunately, there was crisis Sion, which had not been helped by all its stars, among the rivals. Having won an away battle with a 2-0 score and a home confrontation with a 4-2 result, Ouchy guaranteed the right to debut in the elite division. And the team even tried, according to its limited capabilities, to strengthen the squad for the higher mentioned reason.

Lugano



The club has been able to significantly improve in recent years. After all, the 4-time champion of the country had to go through a relegation, which is, by the way, not the first one, to the Challenge League not so long ago. Having returned, “the Bianconeri” demonstrated, as a rule, high results, which allowed them to play at the group stage of the Europa League in 2017 and 2019. Moreover, they won the Swiss Cup for the fourth time in the history in 2022. The team also reached the final in June, but Young Boys turned out to be a little stronger, having achieved a 3-2 victory. Still, it was “the White and Blacks” who managed to close the top 3 of the final Super League table – thus, they got the opportunity to return to the European arena. However, the start will be only in the 3rd round, so, for now, the club can focus on the national championship.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Ouchy is going to debut in the top division. It is obvious that the match will be the first in the history of these clubs.

Predictions



