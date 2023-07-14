Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 17, Estadio Ciudad de Lanús – Néstor Díaz Pérez (Lanús) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Lanus will compete with Banfield. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Lanus



The team has been strong in the previous decade. That period brought the championship title of 2016, only the second in its history (at the same time, it took the only Super Cup of Argentina and the Bicentennial Cup). It was possible to reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana twice (and win the title in 2013) and “the Granate” played in the decisive match of the Copa Libertadores once – that happened in 2017. Still, the previous Primera brought only the penultimate, 27th place. Nowadays, being under the rule of Frank Kudelka, it turned out to add sharply in the game. It is reasonable to mention that the team gradually slowed down. The first defeat in 13 Primera matches, in July, was followed, first, by a 0-1 misfire in the battle against Velez Sarsfield and then, leading two goals in a duel against Defensa y Justicia, it lost the advantage in the last 15-20 minutes of the game, which resulted in a draw. Moreover, Morales’ own goal became a turning point there.

Banfield



The club took its only title in the Apertura of 2009. Nevertheless, the higher mentioned success was followed by the loss of the registration in the Primera. It goes without saying that it returned from there, and “the Verdiblanco” reached the final of the Diego Maradona Trophy in 2020. At the same time, the previous championship ended with only the 24th place. And nowadays, it is all the same – “the Drills” could not add seriously in the game (on the contrary, the state of things is worse). Lately, Javier Sanguinetti’s wards have been able to get in good shape. Suffice it to say that 2 out of 6 victories happened in July: a 1-0 victory in the battle against Argentinos Juniors and a 2-1 success in the struggle with Tigre. The confrontation with the main outsider, Arsenal Sarandi, ended in a goalless draw in the previous round – that result left the team in the 26th position. Still, Atlético Tucuman, which closes the second top ten of the current table, has got only 2 points more.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Banfield had been unbeaten in 7 games in a row. Still, Lanus finally won in the previous autumn – that was a September 2-1 score on the away field.

Predictions



