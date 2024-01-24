Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Kyrgyzstan and Oman, as the opponents clash in the third round of the group stage of the Asian Cup.

Kyrgyzstan

After two rounds in the Asian Cup, Kyrgyzstan finds itself in a precarious position, having failed to secure any points and failing to find the net. The team currently languishes at the bottom of their quartet, though there is still a chance to advance to the playoffs. In the first round, Kyrgyzstan succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against Thailand, a result that could have been improved given the caliber of the opponent. The team faced a similar fate in the second match against Saudi Arabia, another 0-2 loss, compounded by being reduced to fewer players at the beginning of the encounter and down to nine players at the start of the second half. In the current circumstances, a victory with a two-goal margin would propel Kyrgyzstan into the knockout stage.

Oman

Oman has displayed a commendable performance in this tournament. In the first round, they put up a strong fight against Saudi Arabia, having a chance for victory but ultimately succumbing 1-2, conceding the decisive goal in the 90+6th minute. The second encounter against Thailand, where Oman was considered a slight favorite, ended in a dull goalless draw. Currently, Oman holds the third position in their quartet, and securing a win in the upcoming battle is imperative for further advancement.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents crossed paths twice last year, with Oman securing a victory in the battle for third place in the Asian tournament with a 1-0 scoreline. Conversely, Kyrgyzstan won at home in the World Cup qualification with the same 1-0 result.

Match Prediction for Kyrgyzstan vs Oman

In this clash of group F underdogs, bookmakers favor Oman, with a sharp decrease in the odds for their success. Kyrgyzstan needs a decisive victory to enhance their chances of reaching the playoffs. Anticipating a challenging battle where a draw is unsatisfactory, and considering both teams' tendencies toward less spectacular football, we place our bet on a total of under 2.5 goals.