RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Dillan George

Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Dillan George

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Jordan vs Qatar prediction
Jordan Jordan
Asian Cup 10 feb 2024, 10:00 Jordan - Qatar
-
- : -
International, Lusail, Lusail Stadium
Qatar Qatar
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Qatar
Odds: 2.14

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the final showdown of the 2023 Asian Cup, tournament hosts Qatar will face the sensational Jordan. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Jordan

No one anticipated seeing the Jordanian national team in the final. In the Round of 16, under the management of Hussein Ammut, the team pulled off an incredible victory against Iraq (3:2), scoring two goals in extra time. This was followed by an expected win against Tajikistan (1:0). In the semi-final, Jordan rightfully defeated South Korea (2:0) and created the main sensation of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Qatar

The Qatari national team is the reigning champions of Asia. Only one team managed not to lose to Qatar in regular time in this tournament – Uzbekistan lost in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. After three victories in the group stage, Qatar dealt with Palestine (1:0) in the Round of 16 and unexpectedly eliminated the Iranian national team (3:2) in the semi-final.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In 12 matches against Qatar, Jordan has won only twice, with the last victory dating back to 2004.
  • Qatar has won 13 consecutive matches in the Asian Cup.
  • Jordan has never played in the final of the Asian Cup.

Jordan vs Qatar prediction

While Jordan has captured hearts with its performance in this tournament, Qatar remains the clear favorite. I wager on the victory of the hosts of the Asian Cup.

Prediction on game Win Qatar
Odds: 2.14

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Oostende vs Royal Antwerp prediction Belgian Cup Today, 14:00 Oostende vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Oostende Odds: 1.63 Royal Antwerp Recommended 1xBet
Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Milwaukee Bucks Odds: 1.96 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction NBL 09 feb 2024, 03:30 Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Brisbane Bullets Odds: 1.7 Adelaide 36ers Bet now MelBet
Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 09 feb 2024, 03:45 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Adelaide United Odds: 1.72 Perth Glory Recommended MelBet
Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction Super Lig Turkey 09 feb 2024, 12:00 Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Adana Demirspor Odds: 1.65 Kasimpasa Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:17 Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury Boxing News Today, 13:11 Teofimo Lopez shared his expectations for the bout against Ortiz Football news Today, 12:49 UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 12:28 PHOTO: Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 11:34 The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been announced Tennis news Today, 11:05 PHOTO. The Australian Open 2021 finalist underwent knee surgery Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
Sport Predictions
Football Today Oostende vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Newcastle Eagles vs Caledonia Glatiators prediction and betting tips February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs St. Patrick's prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024