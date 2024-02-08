Jordan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Dillan George

Prediction on game Win Qatar Odds: 2.14 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the final showdown of the 2023 Asian Cup, tournament hosts Qatar will face the sensational Jordan. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Jordan

No one anticipated seeing the Jordanian national team in the final. In the Round of 16, under the management of Hussein Ammut, the team pulled off an incredible victory against Iraq (3:2), scoring two goals in extra time. This was followed by an expected win against Tajikistan (1:0). In the semi-final, Jordan rightfully defeated South Korea (2:0) and created the main sensation of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Qatar

The Qatari national team is the reigning champions of Asia. Only one team managed not to lose to Qatar in regular time in this tournament – Uzbekistan lost in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. After three victories in the group stage, Qatar dealt with Palestine (1:0) in the Round of 16 and unexpectedly eliminated the Iranian national team (3:2) in the semi-final.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In 12 matches against Qatar, Jordan has won only twice, with the last victory dating back to 2004.

Qatar has won 13 consecutive matches in the Asian Cup.

Jordan has never played in the final of the Asian Cup.

Jordan vs Qatar prediction

While Jordan has captured hearts with its performance in this tournament, Qatar remains the clear favorite. I wager on the victory of the hosts of the Asian Cup.