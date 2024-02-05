Ivory Coast vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second participant in the final showdown of the 2024 African Cup of Nations will be determined on Wednesday evening in the clash between the national teams of Ivory Coast and DR Congo. Whose favor should you lean towards in this encounter? Our experts have prepared a predictionfor this match.

Ivory Coast

The "Elephants" experienced a setback in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations and miraculously found themselves among the playoff participants. After defeating Guinea-Bissau in the first round, Ivory Coast narrowly lost to Nigeria (0:1) and suffered a humiliating defeat against Equatorial Guinea (0:4). Fortunately, other third-placed teams in their respective groups had even more dismal results, granting Ivory Coast the opportunity to advance to the knockout stage. Nevertheless, Jean-Louis Gasset succumbed to criticism and stepped down as the head coach. Emerse Faé has since taken charge, guiding the team to penalty shootout victories against Senegal and extra-time triumph over Mali.

DR Congo

The journey for the DR Congo national team during the group stage wasn't entirely smooth. In three matches, the "Leopards" drew three times against Zambia (1:1), Morocco (1:1), and Tanzania (0:0). However, these three points were sufficient for them to secure the second spot in their group. In the first round of the knockout stage, under the management of Sébastien Desabre, they ousted Egypt in a penalty shootout. In the quarterfinals, they convincingly defeated Guinea (3:1). Notably, the "Leopards" conceded the first goal from a penalty in the 20th minute but managed to equalize by halftime. In the second half, precise strikes from Jonathan Bissiy and Arthur Masuaku secured victory for the Congolese.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last encounter between the teams took place in the African Nations Championship in January of the previous year, ending in a 0:0 draw.

In the last five head-to-head matches, Ivory Coast prevailed twice, with one victory for the Congolese.

The January 0:0 draw interrupted a streak of 10 matches where the bet on "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" was realized.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Prediction

To be candid, these teams are evenly matched, and it wouldn't be surprising if the fate of the final ticket is decided in a penalty shootout or extra time. Our bet for this match is a "Draw" with odds of 3.0.