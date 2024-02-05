RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Iran vs Qatar prediction
Iran Iran
Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran - Qatar
-
- : -
International, Doha, Al Thumama Stadium
Qatar Qatar
Another contender for the final match of the AFC Cup will be determined on Wednesday evening at the "Al-Tumama" arena, where the national teams of Iran and Qatar will clash. Who is destined to vie for the trophy? Experts from our platform have crafted their prediction for this encounter.

Iran

The Iranian national team, regarded as one of the strongest in Asia well before the tournament, was early on deemed among the primary favorites. Amir Ghalenoi's team breezed through the group stage, being one of only three teams to win all three matches. However, in the first knockout match against Syria, the "Persian Leopards" underestimated their opponent, allowing them to equalize. In the end, playing with a numerical disadvantage, Iran barely reached the penalty shootout, securing a berth in the quarterfinals. Conversely, against Japan, Iran managed to shift the tide of the match, responding with two goals in the second half.

Qatar

Qatar sensationally won the previous AFC Cup, earning them, like Iran, the tag of favorites. The Qataris also won three matches in the group stage and kept their goal intact. Tough times for Tintin Marques' team arrived in the knockout stage, conceding against Palestine for the first time and finding themselves in the role of comeback artists. Credit must be given to the "Maroon" team – they emerged with honor from the situation, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory. In the quarterfinals, Qatar faced Uzbekistan and clinched a spot in the semifinals through a penalty shootout.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Iran has defeated Qatar in six consecutive encounters.
  • In only one of the last seven matches between these teams, the "Both Teams to Score" bet was placed.
  • In the last ten direct confrontations, the "Total Over 2.5" bet was realized only three times.

Iran vs Qatar Prediction

Bookmakers give a significant advantage to Amir Ghalenoi's team. The victory of the Iranian national team is valued at odds of 1.72, which is quite commendable. We anticipate a challenging game for the favorite, yet the "Persian Leopards" are likely to be closer to victory. Regarding the wager, we propose opting for "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.60.

