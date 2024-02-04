RU RU NG NG
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction
Plymouth Plymouth
FA Cup England Today, 14:45 Plymouth - Leeds
Finished
1 : 4
England, Plymouth, Home Park
Leeds Leeds
Brendan Galloway
78’
66’
Wilfried Gnonto
97’
Crysencio Summerville
111’
Georginio Rutter
117’ (OG)
Ryan Hardie
Prediction on game Win Leeds
Odds: 1.65

In some FA Cup ties, the participants for the next stage have yet to be decided, leading to replay matches this week. One such encounter is set to unfold in Plymouth, where the local Plymouth Argyle will host Leeds United at the "Home Park Stadium." The experts at Dailysports have formulated their prediction for this match.

Plymouth Argyle

The "Pilgrims" secured promotion from League One last season, ascending to the Championship. While not actively contending for promotion in the second-tier division, Plymouth nonetheless presents a commendable performance. In the recent weekend, under Ian Foster's management, the team secured a narrow victory in an away match against Swansea (1:0). This marked their second consecutive win in the Championship, and Plymouth has gone undefeated in four matches. These recent results have propelled Plymouth to the middle of the league table, currently residing in the 15th position with an eight-point cushion from the relegation zone. In the FA Cup, the "Pilgrims" defeated Sutton (3:1) and played to a 1-1 draw with Leeds away, with the latter being considered the favorite by bookmakers.

Leeds

Last spring, after three years in the top flight, Leeds United dropped to the Championship. Despite facing challenges, the "Peacocks" aspire to make a swift return to the Premier League and enlisted Daniel Farke, a specialist in promotion, as their manager. While not everything is proceeding smoothly, Leeds confidently maintains its position in the top six of the Championship. In the recent weekend, under Daniel Farke's guidance, they secured a 1-0 victory in an away match against Bristol City. This victory extended their winning streak in the Championship to five matches. Currently, Leeds holds the third position, trailing second-placed Southampton by just one point. Despite a convincing win in the FA Cup against Peterborough (3:0), Leeds stumbled in the match against Plymouth.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History:

  • Prior to the setback in the cup encounter, Leeds had triumphed over Plymouth in three consecutive matches.
  • Plymouth has lost the last three home matches against Leeds.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds Prediction

Bookmakers once again favor Leeds. We anticipate a challenging game, but Leeds will ultimately exert pressure on their opponent and secure victory. Our wager is "Leeds to Win" with a coefficient of 1.65.

Prediction on game Win Leeds
Odds: 1.65

