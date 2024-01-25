RU RU NG NG KE KE
Ipswich vs Maidstone prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Ipswich vs Maidstone United prediction
FA Cup England 27 jan 2024, 07:30 Ipswich - Maidstone United
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Ipswich will play at home against Maidstone. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Ipswich

Ipswich is holding onto the second place in the Championship, but after a strong start, the team's results have deteriorated: 1 win, 5 draws, and 1 loss in the last 7 matches. Over the weekend, Ipswich managed to draw 1-1 against Leicester, who are leading the league table. In the Round of 64 of the FA Cup, Kieran McKenna's team eliminated Wimbledon (3-1).

Maidstone

Maidstone is a representative of the sixth English division, where they currently hold the fourth position after 29 rounds. In the last three league matches, Maidstone has only earned 1 point. In the Round of 64 of the FA Cup, this team caused a major upset by defeating one of the leaders of the third league, Stevenage (1-0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Ipswich and Maidstone have never played against each other
  • Reaching the Round of 32 finals is the greatest achievement in Maidstone's history
  • The last time Ipswich reached the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup was in the distant 2006/07 season

Match prediction Ipswich – Maidstone

Ipswich is the clear favorite in the match, expected to dominate possession for a significant portion of the game. Our prediction is that Maidstone will not be able to score.

