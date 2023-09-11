Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.98 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 14, Estádio José Pinheiro Borda (Porto Alegre) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Internacional will compete with Sao Paulo. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Internacional



The club failed to regain the championship trophy in the Brasileiro in the previous season – however, all three sets of gold medals of this club occurred in a short period of 1975-1979. One way or another, “the Colorado” was able to secure the vice-championship title once again... And, as it had happened many times before, the silver medals were followed by a decline. At the moment, there are only 6 wins and 26 points in 22 matches – this result allows the team to stay only in the 14th position. Still, it is reasonable to remember that the Brazilian club is engrossed into the performance in the Copa Libertadores. Recently, it has confidently defeated another opponent, Bolivar (1-0 and 2-0), which allowed to reach the semi-finals of the main tournament of South America, at least if we speak about local clubs.

Sao Paulo



The team is rightfully considered to be one of the most successful. There are enough titles at the inner arena and trophies taken at the international level, including three successes in the Copa Libertadores, which, at that time, became a national record. Still, nothing could be improved for more than a dozen years after the Copa Sudamericana had been won in 2012 (although the team was the best in the state, which, to be honest, is an extremely difficult task). Nowadays, it is somewhere in the middle of the Serie A. Having finished in the 9th place in the previous draw, “the Tricolor” is even lower, in the 11th position, now. At the same time, having reached the quarter-finals, the club lost the home battle due to a penalty shoot-out in the Copa Sudamericana.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The forces are historically approximately equal. Internacional was better and got 4 out of 6 possible points in 2021 (a draw at the home arena and an away win). Still, Sao Paulo achieved a final 2-0 success on the native field in May.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Internacional, which will play at the home arena, to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, both cannot boast of the good shape, so, it is better to use a neutral bet on “total: under 2.0” (odd: 1.98).

