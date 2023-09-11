RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023

Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023

Internacional Internacional
Serie A Brazil 13 sep 2023, 20:30 Internacional - Sao Paulo
-
- : -
Brazil,
Sao Paulo Sao Paulo
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.98

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 14, Estádio José Pinheiro Borda (Porto Alegre) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Internacional will compete with Sao Paulo. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Internacional


The club failed to regain the championship trophy in the Brasileiro in the previous season – however, all three sets of gold medals of this club occurred in a short period of 1975-1979. One way or another, “the Colorado” was able to secure the vice-championship title once again... And, as it had happened many times before, the silver medals were followed by a decline. At the moment, there are only 6 wins and 26 points in 22 matches – this result allows the team to stay only in the 14th position. Still, it is reasonable to remember that the Brazilian club is engrossed into the performance in the Copa Libertadores. Recently, it has confidently defeated another opponent, Bolivar (1-0 and 2-0), which allowed to reach the semi-finals of the main tournament of South America, at least if we speak about local clubs.

Sao Paulo


The team is rightfully considered to be one of the most successful. There are enough titles at the inner arena and trophies taken at the international level, including three successes in the Copa Libertadores, which, at that time, became a national record. Still, nothing could be improved for more than a dozen years after the Copa Sudamericana had been won in 2012 (although the team was the best in the state, which, to be honest, is an extremely difficult task). Nowadays, it is somewhere in the middle of the Serie A. Having finished in the 9th place in the previous draw, “the Tricolor” is even lower, in the 11th position, now. At the same time, having reached the quarter-finals, the club lost the home battle due to a penalty shoot-out in the Copa Sudamericana.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The forces are historically approximately equal. Internacional was better and got 4 out of 6 possible points in 2021 (a draw at the home arena and an away win). Still, Sao Paulo achieved a final 2-0 success on the native field in May.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Internacional, which will play at the home arena, to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, both cannot boast of the good shape, so, it is better to use a neutral bet on “total: under 2.0” (odd: 1.98).

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.98

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Malta Odds: 1.68 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Switzerland Odds: 1.9 Andorra Bet now Мелбет
Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Austria Bet now 1xBet
Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.6 Ukraine Recommended 1xBet
European Championship Today, 14:45 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Romania Odds: 1.93 Kosovo Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players Football news Today, 03:28 Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 03:12 The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist Football news Today, 02:55 Barcelona fans won't like it: PSG newcomer made a loud statement Football news Today, 02:49 Kane revealed the real reason for moving to Bayern Football news Today, 02:04 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Portugal crushed Luxembourg by scoring nine goals Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Solskjaer refused to lead the women's national team of Norway
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023