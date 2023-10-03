Internacional vs Fluminense prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Brazilian Fluminense and Internacional will meet in the return match of the Copa Libertadores semi-final on the night of October 5 at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

International



Inter advanced from the 1st place in the group to the play-offs, where it managed to defeat Argentine River Plate and Bolivar, in the current draw of the most prestigious tournament in South America. “The Reds” lost only 1 match (a 1:2 defeat made by River Plate at the 1/8 final stage) during the tournament.

Speaking about the previous weekend, Inter lost its home battle against Atletico Mineiro and dropped to the 14th position. The gap to the 6th place, which gives the right to start in the Copa Libertadores next season, is 12 points. It is unlikely that “the Reds” will be able to finish in the top 6, but now the team is focused on the international tournament. It is worth noting that Internacional is chasing the third Copa Libertadores trophy in its history.

Fluminense



As for the current draw, Fluminense, first, won the group and then overcame Argentinos Juniors and Olimpia Asuncion in the play-offs.

“The Big Flu” won the set of bronze medals at the Brazilian championship last year, and the team includes several famous football players. They are mainly the stars who are well over 30, for instance, Marcelo, Felipe Melo and Ganso.

Fluminense lost without a chance to Cuiaba in the first match of the Brazilian Serie A – it goes without saying that it was saving the strength for the return match. Currently, the club is in the 6th position in the standings. It is reasonable to mention that Fluminense can reach the final of the main South American tournament for the second time in its history.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Fluminense lost in 2 previous away matches.

Internacional has lost 3 times in 10 previous home matches.

Speaking about the head-to-head struggles, there is a kind of balance – the teams have got 5 wins in 10 previous matches. And the first match of the semi-finals, which took place a week ago, brought a draw – 2-2.

Prediction



Bookmakers give a slight preference to the hosts. I can assume that there will be a minimal number of goals. The teams will play very carefully, because the cost of a mistake is too high. My bet is that at least one team will not be able to score.

