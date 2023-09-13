Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 16, Giuseppe Meazza (Milan) will host the match of the 4th round of the Serie A, in which Inter will compete with Milan. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Inter



The club spent two very good years under the rule of Simone Inzaghi. Speaking about the previous season, it, despite a number of unsuccessful segments during the competition, eventually “climbed” to the 3rd place in the Calcio, at the same time, winning the Super Cup again (moreover, there was the defeat of Milan), and the Coppa Italia, and reached the Champions League final. As for the summer, however, many of the main players left the club for various reasons – Onana, Skriniar, Brozovic, Dzeko and the list can be continued. Still, the names of the newcomers are also impressive – Marcus Thuram, Sommer, Klaassen, Alexis Sanchez, Arnautović (the latest couple have already played for “the Black and Blues”). The giant from Milan, at least, started as confidently as possible, winning all 3 matches, with Monza, Cagliari and Fiorentina without conceding a single goal, and completely defeated “the Violets” – 4-0.

Milan



The team could not help but understand that the previous season, despite all its inconsistencies, should be considered a “minus”. After all, it not only lost the Scudetto, which the club had been trying to achieve for so long – if not for Juventus’ 10-point fine, “the Red and Blacks” would have finished outside the Champions League quartet. Still, there were other failures, such as a 0-3 one in the Super Cup against Inter. However, the club managed to reach the semi-finals in the Champions League – the last but one year brought only the last place in the group. As a result, Stefano Pioli earned one more chance and the line-up update was pretty “readable”. A lot of young and promising guys were taken, but there were doubts how easy it would be for them to make a result in the Serie A – De Ketelaere’s failure will be remembered for a long time. This version of “the Rossoneri” is playing successfully so far: a 2-0 victory in the struggle with Bologna, a 4-1 result in the battle against Torino and a 2-1 win in the capital confrontation with Roma, although the team had to play in the minority from the 61st minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



A year ago, Milan won the derby with a 3-2 score. Still, then, Inter was stronger 4 times: in the Super Cup, the Calcio and twice at the 1/2 stage of the Champions League.

Predictions



Bookmakers admit that “the Nerazzurri’s” successful streak in “the Derby della Madonnina” will continue. Still, Milan is also good at the start, so, we’ll choose the bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.99).

