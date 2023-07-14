RU RU
Main Predictions Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023

Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023

FC Inter Turku FC Inter Turku
Veikkausliiga Finland 17 july 2023, 11:00 FC Inter Turku - KuPS
-
- : -
Finland, Turku, Veritas Stadion
KuPS KuPS
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 17, Veritas Stadion (Turku) will host the match of the 17th round of the Veikkausliiga, in which Inter Turku will compete with KuPS. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Inter Turku


The team, despite the fact that it had been created just over three decades ago, managed to win all the major titles in native Finland. 2008 stands apart: that year was characterized by the so-called “golden double” – the combination of the championship and the Liiga Cup. Those successes were followed by only 2 titles – the national cups in 2009 and 2020. Still, “the Black and Blues”, for instance, finished the previous season in the Veikkausliiga in a modest 5th position. And nowadays, the ambitious team is in the middle of the table, far from even repeating the results of a year ago. On the other hand, the majority of their losses (they were three) happened at the beginning of the draw, in April and May. Then, they suddenly failed in the battle against VPS in July, losing with a 0-3 score and breaking a series of 4 wins and a couple of draws. The team did not win in the match against Haka either, finishing that confrontation in a 2-2 draw. A new meeting with VPS ended in one more defeat – 0-2.

KuPS


The club was able to reach the league title in 2019 – that is the sixth one in its history, but other such successes date back to the mid-70s of the previous century. It did not gain a foothold in the 1st place. Having added the Finnish Cup in 2021 to the list of the trophies, “the Canaries” ended up finishing in the 2nd position in two previous draws of the Veikkausliiga, losing the race to HJK. Nowadays, SJK has also joined the number of contenders, but Simo Valakari’s wards managed to keep the lead. Still, it is under question now: the favourite suddenly made 2 misfires at once in 3 previous matches of the national championship after 9 victories in 10 rounds – there happened the home 0-1 scores in the matches with Mariehamn and VPS, moreover, Lahti was won in an overly fun duel – 4 -3.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


KuPS had got 4 wins in a row. Still, speaking about the current draw, the victory went to Inter, when the guests from Turku achieved a 2-1 score on the away field.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe in the guests. KuPS is indeed stronger and more stable, but still there were misfires in July and the start in the Conference League is ahead. Thus, we bet on the guests with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.7).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 13:00 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Union Odds: 1.87 Club Atletico Platense Recommended Linebet
Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 10:00 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Cruzeiro Odds: 1.82 Bet now 1xBet
Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Sao Paulo Odds: 1.89 Santos FC Bet now 1xBet
Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Fluminense Odds: 1.85 Flamengo Recommended 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.66 Cuiaba Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:35 Roma have been strengthened by the defender of the Danish national team Football news Yesterday, 17:25 Girona sign Manchester City midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Marseille announce signing of Brazil defender Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:35 "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Football news Yesterday, 16:25 PSG want to buy Sevilla star Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023