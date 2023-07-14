Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 17, Veritas Stadion (Turku) will host the match of the 17th round of the Veikkausliiga, in which Inter Turku will compete with KuPS. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Inter Turku



The team, despite the fact that it had been created just over three decades ago, managed to win all the major titles in native Finland. 2008 stands apart: that year was characterized by the so-called “golden double” – the combination of the championship and the Liiga Cup. Those successes were followed by only 2 titles – the national cups in 2009 and 2020. Still, “the Black and Blues”, for instance, finished the previous season in the Veikkausliiga in a modest 5th position. And nowadays, the ambitious team is in the middle of the table, far from even repeating the results of a year ago. On the other hand, the majority of their losses (they were three) happened at the beginning of the draw, in April and May. Then, they suddenly failed in the battle against VPS in July, losing with a 0-3 score and breaking a series of 4 wins and a couple of draws. The team did not win in the match against Haka either, finishing that confrontation in a 2-2 draw. A new meeting with VPS ended in one more defeat – 0-2.

KuPS



The club was able to reach the league title in 2019 – that is the sixth one in its history, but other such successes date back to the mid-70s of the previous century. It did not gain a foothold in the 1st place. Having added the Finnish Cup in 2021 to the list of the trophies, “the Canaries” ended up finishing in the 2nd position in two previous draws of the Veikkausliiga, losing the race to HJK. Nowadays, SJK has also joined the number of contenders, but Simo Valakari’s wards managed to keep the lead. Still, it is under question now: the favourite suddenly made 2 misfires at once in 3 previous matches of the national championship after 9 victories in 10 rounds – there happened the home 0-1 scores in the matches with Mariehamn and VPS, moreover, Lahti was won in an overly fun duel – 4 -3.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



KuPS had got 4 wins in a row. Still, speaking about the current draw, the victory went to Inter, when the guests from Turku achieved a 2-1 score on the away field.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in the guests. KuPS is indeed stronger and more stable, but still there were misfires in July and the start in the Conference League is ahead. Thus, we bet on the guests with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.7).

