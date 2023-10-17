Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Inter Miami and Charlotte will meet as part of the regular MLS championship. The battle will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on the night of October 19 and will start at 02:00 CET.

Inter Miami



The team of Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, is not doing well – it is in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference table. There is no longer any talk of making it to the play-offs, since the team has lost all chances of finishing in the top 9. Now Inter, to tell the truth, is finishing the national championship, making plans for the next season.

Inter with and without Messi are two different teams. It is worth noting that the Argentine footballer will not help his wards, as he is at the disposal of his national team.

Charlotte



The team is in its second season in the MLS. Speaking about the previous year, it managed to finish in the 9th place, which did not allow it to compete in the play-offs.

Still, Charlotte has a chance to make the play-offs this season. To do this, the team needs to defeat Inter Miami in 2 final matches. There can be a certain situation, when three or four points in these matches may be enough, but the victories guarantee Charlotte the continuation of the season, which means the team will do its best.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Inter failed to win in 5 matches in a row.

• Charlotte conceded in 2 previous battles.

• The opponents have played 4 head-to-head confrontations: 3-1 in favour of Inter.

Prediction



Unmotivated Inter, even without Messi, is unlikely to be able to claim success. To minimize the risk, I bet on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

