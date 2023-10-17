RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC prediction
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
MLS USA Today, 20:00 Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
-
- : -
USA, Fort Lauderdale, DRV PNK Stadium
Charlotte FC Charlotte FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Inter Miami and Charlotte will meet as part of the regular MLS championship. The battle will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on the night of October 19 and will start at 02:00 CET.

Inter Miami


The team of Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, is not doing well – it is in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference table. There is no longer any talk of making it to the play-offs, since the team has lost all chances of finishing in the top 9. Now Inter, to tell the truth, is finishing the national championship, making plans for the next season.

Inter with and without Messi are two different teams. It is worth noting that the Argentine footballer will not help his wards, as he is at the disposal of his national team.

Charlotte


The team is in its second season in the MLS. Speaking about the previous year, it managed to finish in the 9th place, which did not allow it to compete in the play-offs.

Still, Charlotte has a chance to make the play-offs this season. To do this, the team needs to defeat Inter Miami in 2 final matches. There can be a certain situation, when three or four points in these matches may be enough, but the victories guarantee Charlotte the continuation of the season, which means the team will do its best.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Inter failed to win in 5 matches in a row.
• Charlotte conceded in 2 previous battles.
• The opponents have played 4 head-to-head confrontations: 3-1 in favour of Inter.

Prediction


Unmotivated Inter, even without Messi, is unlikely to be able to claim success. To minimize the risk, I bet on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Women's Champions League Today, 14:00 PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Paris Saint Germain Odds: 2.2 Recommended MelBet
Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Gremio Odds: 1.58 Athletico Paranaense Bet now MelBet
America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 America MG Odds: 2.13 Botafogo RJ Bet now MelBet
Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Fortaleza Recommended MelBet
Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 UAE League Cup 19 oct 2023, 10:30 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Al-Nasr SC Odds: 1.74 Al-Ain Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:24 Zinchenko spoke about a strange appeal to Mudryk Football news Today, 04:32 Messi spoke about his future in the Argentina national team Football news Today, 04:15 The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year Football news Today, 03:20 Messi compared the Argentina national team with Barcelona Football news Today, 03:14 A list of the most expensive players in the French Championship has been published Football news Today, 02:32 The 13-year-old forward made his senior debut in the USA Football news Today, 02:24 Karim Benzema accused of links to terrorists Football news Today, 01:54 Harry Kane spoke about England's difficulties in qualifying for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023