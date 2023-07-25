RU RU
Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023

Ilves Ilves
Veikkausliiga Finland 28 july 2023, 11:00 Ilves - VPS
-
- : -
Finland, Tampere, Tammela Stadion
VPS VPS
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
On July 28, Ratina Stadion (Tampere) will host the match of the 18th round of the Veikkausliiga, in which Ilves will compete with VPS. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Ilves


The club won its only championship title 40 years ago, in 1983. Then there were also the repeated “falls” to the Ykkönen. Recently, there was a good segment with the 3rd place in the Veikkausliiga of 2017, which was followed by a rise to the 3rd place in two years – that result allowed it to try itself at the European arena again. Still, on the other hand, “the Lynxes” were only in the 9th place in the previous year, and even now they are keeping at the same modest level. There are few wins, just enough to stay above the relegation zone. However, the team, playing draws incredibly often, rarely lose – it has been inferior only to Inter (Turku) since mid-May. Still, the champion and favourite, HJK, minimally, but managed to win against this opponent.

VPS


The team had its “golden” period, but it was very short. Both of the champion titles were taken by “the Vepsu” in the interval of 1945-1948. Still, there was a one-time victory in the Suomen Cup after that, in 1972, and a couple of successes in a row, in 1999-2000, in the Liiga Cup. Speaking about the new century, there were separate segments that had to be spent in the Ykkönen, the local second division, with rather modest results in those seasons that were spent in the elite one. The last lift into the Veikkausliiga happened in 2021 and the previous draw brought the 8th position. Nowadays, “the Black and Whites” are also the middle peasant of the tournament. Nevertheless, if the start was failed (only 1 victory and 6 points in 12 matches), then it has been possible to win against everyone in a row since July, rising higher and higher in the table. The team completely defeated Haka with a final 4-1 score in the previous round. The higher mentioned success allowed it to break into the top of the standings.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


VPS ended the previous season with a couple of victories in a row. Still, Ilves has got a draw in the Liiga Cup and an away 2-0 success in the Veikkausliiga in 2023.

Predictions


Bookmakers, judging by the indicators, consider the opponents to be equal in terms of chances of winning. Still, VPS is in excellent shape – thus, we recommend betting on it with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.87).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
