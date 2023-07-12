Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 15, Estadio Tomás Adolfo Duco (Buenos Aires) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Huracan will compete with Talleres. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Huracan



The team took its few trophies, mainly in the middle of the previous decade, in 2014 – the Cup and the Super Cup of Argentina. And the Argentine club reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana in the next draw, however, it lost there. Then there were mediocre results, but “El Globo” finished in the 4th place in the previous year. Nowadays, the team is failing and Battaglia’s coaching staff cannot turn the tide. Moreover, the state of things at the international arena is not going well. Speaking about the Copa Libertadores, it did not overcome Sporting Cristal to appear in the group. Then it got only 5 points in the Copa Sudamericana quartet. At the same time, there was a powerful start in the Primera – the team got 12 points in the first 6 rounds. Still, it has taken only 1 victory and 7 points in 17 matches since mid-March. And 6 previous matches brought only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Newell’s Old Boys – the team lost the other confrontations. Thus, there is no surprise that the club is now in a penultimate place of the standings. For instance, the struggle with Boca Juniors resulted in a 0-1 failure.

Talleres



The club can be considered one of the discoveries of the current season. It is reasonable not to forget that “the Tallarines” finished in 3rd place of the Primera in 2021, and they reached the decisive round of the Argentine Cup, although they already lost there, a year ago. At the same time, “the Matadores” fell to the 13th position in the Liga Profesional. Nowadays, being under the rule of Gandolfi, who is the former football player of the team and an aspiring mentor, it is among the leaders. It goes without saying that River Plate is no longer catching up, but the 2nd place is quite real. June ended with a defeat made by Lanus and then the club shared the points in the battle against Godoy Cruz at the home arena. And only Sarmiento was beaten with a 1-0 score on the away field. Still, the higher mentioned success was followed by a goalless draw in the match with Union.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Talleres had been unbeaten for 6 games. Still, Huracan won due to Hezze’s single goal in the previous year.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a minimal advantage to the guests. The hosts are really weak, but there are questions to Talleres as well – thus, we will insure by means of “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.8).

