Main Predictions Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha Berlin - Magdeburg
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Olympiastadion
Magdeburg Magdeburg
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.59

On February 16th, within the realm of the second Bundesliga, Hertha and Magdeburg will engage in their encounter, the match prediction for which has been compiled by analysts from our site.

Hertha

The capital club's performance this season has been rather mixed, with 8 victories, the same number of defeats, and five draws. In the last round, Hertha managed to overcome the formidable Greuther Fürth away with a score of 2-1, breaking a streak of four winless matches. The aim to return to the elite league is likely postponed for another season, as the current eighth position does not appear promising, with an 8-point gap from the top three.

Magdeburg

After 21 rounds, Magdeburg finds itself in 12th place in the second German division, with a fluctuating performance, striving to stay closer to the middle. The buffer compared to the danger zone amounts to 6 points. In the last round, Magdeburg unexpectedly defeated the league leader, St. Pauli, at home, handing their opponent their first defeat of the season.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round battle was remembered for its incredible scoring, with Hertha leading the score four times but ultimately succumbing away with a score of 4-6.
  • In 17 out of 21 games involving Hertha, the total goals exceeded 2.5, whereas for Magdeburg, this figure stands at only 9 out of 21.

Hertha vs Magdeburg Prediction

We anticipate a clash between direct rivals, as the teams are separated by just two points in the league table. Hertha is slightly favored, although an intriguing football spectacle can be expected on both sides. Considering the result of the first-round match, we can anticipate another captivating encounter this time. Our bet is on the total goals exceeding 2.5.

Upcoming Predictions
