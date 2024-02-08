RU RU NG NG
Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV
2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburger SV - Hannover 96
-
- : -
Germany, Hamburg, Volksparkstadion
Hannover 96 Hannover 96
On February 9th, Hamburg will host Hannover in the second tier of German football, and our resource's specialists have compiled a match prediction for these opponents.

Hamburg

The "Dinosaurs" have promising chances of returning to the Bundesliga this season, currently sitting second in the championship, trailing the leader by 5 points. In the last round, Hamburg deservedly defeated Hertha away with a score of 2-1, marking their third victory in four matches. Their competitors are closely trailing; any slip-up could cost them a spot in the top three. Note the team's high scoring rate, averaging two goals per match, with only Fortuna Düsseldorf scoring more.

Hannover

After 20 rounds, Hannover occupies the sixth position in the second-strongest German division, trailing the top three by five points, leaving room for dreams of promotion, with almost an entire second round ahead. In the last round, the club overcame Hansa Rostock at home with a 2-1 victory, although the hosts didn't have a significant advantage. Currently, Hannover is in good form, having garnered 7 points in three rounds.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

In the first round, Hamburg secured an away victory with a score of 1-0, with the hosts scoring the only goal while playing with a numerical disadvantage. Hamburg won their first seven home matches this season, followed by two defeats. Hannover has only secured two victories in 10 home matches, with 4 draws and 4 losses.

Hamburg vs Hannover Prediction

Two renowned clubs, both aspiring to return to the elite of German football, will face off. The hosts are favored in this encounter, which seems logical given Hamburg's strong home performances. However, Hannover is in good form and capable of putting up a worthy fight. A bet on over 2.5 goals appears appealing in this scenario.

