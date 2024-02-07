RU RU NG NG
Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Salernitana vs Empoli prediction
Salernitana Salernitana
Serie A Italy 09 feb 2024, 14:45 Salernitana - Empoli
-
- : -
Italy, Salerno, Stadio Arechi
Empoli Empoli
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 24th round of Serie A, a pivotal match in the struggle for survival is set to unfold between Salernitana and Empoli. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Salernitana

Salernitana presently stands as the weakest team in this Serie A season. Having secured victory in only 2 matches, they have amassed a mere 13 points, languishing at the bottom of the table. However, salvation remains plausible, with a gap of only 5 points from the 17th position. To bolster their prospects, Salernitana acquired 9 new players during the winter transfer window, with 7 arriving on loan and the legendary Jerome Boateng joining as a free agent. In the previous round, under the guidance of coach Filippo Inzaghi, the team played to a goalless draw against Torino.

Empoli

Empoli, positioned just above Salernitana with 18 points, finds itself in 19th place. Losing in this match is strictly impermissible for the "Azzurri." The team's fortunes took a positive turn when Davide Nicola assumed the role of head coach, succeeding Aurelio Andreazzoli. In the last 3 matches, Empoli gathered 5 points: a victory over Monza (3:0) and draws against Juventus (1:1) and Genoa (0:0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Empoli has remained undefeated in the last 6 consecutive matches against Salernitana.

The last victory for Salernitana against Empoli dates back to 2021 when the teams competed in Serie B.

Match prediction for Salernitana vs Empoli

Both Salernitana and Empoli grapple with significant defensive issues. I place my wager on both teams scoring in this encounter.

