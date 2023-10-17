RU RU NG NG
Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense prediction
Gremio Gremio
Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Gremio - Athletico Paranaense
-
- : -
Brazil,
Athletico Paranaense Athletico Paranaense
Gremio will host Atletico as part of the 27th round of the Brazilian Serie A. The battle will take place at Arena do Grêmio on the night of October 19 and will start at 00:00 CET.

Gremio


The team was forced to play in the Serie B in the previous season. This periodically happens to many local giants. Fortunately, “the Musketeers” were able, like many before, to achieve promotion, albeit from the 2nd place in the Serie B, as fast as possible in 2022.

And now Luis Suarez (a lot was written that he would either retire due to a knee injury or move to Messi at Inter Miami, but the legendary Uruguayan footballer stayed and scored already 9 goals) and the company were able to become the leaders at a higher level. The team is in the 3rd position in the table and will definitely compete for medals.

Atletico Paranaense


The team was the opponent of Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final of the previous season, but lost there. Still, it is reasonable to mention that a little earlier, in 2018 and 2021, Atletico had won the trophies, albeit in a lower-rated tournament, the Copa Sudamericana. This time, it all ended for the Brazilian club, if we speak about the international stage, already at the 1/8 finals of the Copa Libertadores, where, having made a comeback in regular time with Bolivar (a 2-0 score after an away 1-3 result), it lost to the opponent from Bolivia in a penalty shoot-out.

As for the inner scene, things are also going well. Atletico is in the 8th position, but still in the fight for the medals. The gap from the 2nd place, with 12 matches left before the end of the season, is only 5 points.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Gremio won its 4 previous matches at the home arena.
• Atletico won only 2 out of 13 away games.
• The opponents have not played a draw in the head-to-head confrontations since 2018.

Prediction


The hosts are considered to be a slight favourite of the following battle. I think the teams will demonstrate interesting, effective football, and my bet is on “total: over 2.0”.

