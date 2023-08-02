RU RU
Grasshopper Club Grasshopper Club
Super League Switzerland 06 aug 2023, 10:30 Grasshopper Club - FC Basel 1893
-
- : -
Switzerland, Zurich, Letzigrund Stadion
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
On August 6, Letzigrund Stadion (Zürich) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Swiss Super League, in which Grasshopper will compete with Basel. The battle will start at 16:30 CET.

Grasshopper


The club holds the record for the biggest number of national titles (27). At the same time, it was recorded two decades ago. And the team took its last, 19th, cup in another ten years (that is also the maximum for Switzerland). Then, the legendary “Grasshoppers” lost their positions, even reaching the relegation to the Challenge League. And, having returned, they only achieved the level of “do not fly out” – the 8th place in 2022, and it climbed only one step higher in a year. It is unlikely that now, being under the rule of a new mentor, Berner, who had come from Winterthur, it will be possible to somehow add in the game. First, “the Hoppers” lost to the vice-champion at the home arena and, speaking about the battle against Servette, everything ended in a 1-3 score. Moreover, the team was the first, which conceded in the struggle with Lausanne. Still, it turned the tide of the fight in the end there, levelling the game by means of Morandi’s goal.

Basel


The team disappointed in the previous season. After all, the 20-time Swiss champion ended the 2021/2022 draw in the 2nd place and the fans expected that their favourite would develop success and impose a fight for titles again. Instead, “the RotBlau” slipped to the 5th place. A new attempt is being made under the rule of Timo Schulz, the 45-year-old German specialist, who had previously worked as a head coach for only a year and a half at St. Pauli. He also runs the risk of not staying long in the new club: the mentor started the Super League with a 1-2 defeat on the field of St. Gallen, after which the team lost to Tobol at the home arena in the Conference League. And only the away battle against Winterthur brought the real “fire” – it scored 5, however, conceded 2 goals there. Do not forget that there was a difficult trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about 4 matches in the previous season in the Super League, the opponents strictly alternated home victories. Still, Basel won the away cup confrontation with a 5-3 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers give preference to the guests. Still, they also are far from being stable and simply weak in defence – that is why we choose to bet on “total: over 3.0” (odd: 1.82).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
