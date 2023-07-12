RU RU
On July 15, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Godoy Cruz will compete with Defensa y Justicia. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Godoy Cruz


The team has never been a national champion. The maximum of “El Expreso” is the vice-championship of 2018. Still, then it failed to gain a foothold among the leaders, and it finished only in the 15th position in the previous season. Nowadays, the team has been possible to add sharply in the game, especially if we take into account the recent segments. At the same time, it is noticeable how Sergio Gomez’s wards depend on the field factor. They have not lost any home match in the Primera since February; moreover, they won all 4 previous matches, including a 2-1 result in the battle against Platense already in July. Still, the time the club won in the away confrontation was back in April – Central Cordoba was beaten then. The higher mentioned success was followed only by 4 points in 6 matches. For instance, the team made a comeback and achieved a 1-1 draw in the battle against Velez Sarsfield in the previous round.

Defensa y Justicia


The club, having almost 90 years of history, became known only at the end of the previous decade. Moreover, the team, which achieved the right to debut in the Primera only in 2014, was the old vice-champion of Argentina in 2019. This result was repeated a season later, in 2021, and between that it took the only trophy at an international arena, the Copa Sudamericana. Still, the previous season ended in an unsuccessful way: the ambitious team finished in the 12th position. Even the higher mentioned result made it possible to participate in the Copa Sudamericana again, where the Argentine club took 5 wins and won the group. There is some progress at the inner arena as well. It is reasonable to mention that there were successful matches, which alternate with failures. July is pretty nice in this regard: there happened victories in the struggles with Tigre and Arsenal Sarandi and a 2-2 draw in the battle against Lanus.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Defensa y Justicia had not lost 7 matches, including three wins in a row. Then Godoy Cruz won both in the last but one year and in the previous year with the same score – 2-1.

Predictions


Bookmakers give the preference to the hosts of the arena. Still, the guests are not bad either, so, it is reasonable to bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 1.9).

Steven Perez
