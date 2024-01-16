RU RU NG NG
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction
Girona Girona
Copa del Rey Spain 17 jan 2024, 15:30 Girona - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain,
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Girona and Rayo Vallecano will compete in the battle for reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The home team are considered the obvious favorites of this confrontation. The meeting will take place on January 17, 2024.

Girona

The leader of the Spanish championship standings is approaching the game against a modest opponent after a sensational draw in the match with Almeria, the last team in the standings. In that match, Girona should have won, but the opponents' defense did not even allow them to score.

Girona is currently on an unbeaten streak. They lost their only match in the championship to Real Madrid, with whom they compete for the gold medals of the championship.

Rayo Vallecano

In the last round of the Spanish Cup, Rayo Vallecano achieved a difficult victory over Huesca, beating the opponent in extra time with a score of 2:0.

After 19 matches of the Spanish championship, Rayo Vallecano is in 11th place in the standings and still has a good lead from the relegation zone. At the same time, the team has no chance of getting into the European Cup zone, since the competition there is too high.

Personal meetings

In the last six matches there were two victories for Girona, two victories for Rayo and two draws. In their last La Liga meeting in November 2023, Girona won 2-1.

Prediction for the match Girona - Rayo Vallecano

A tense match is expected with a fight for every ball. Girona are in better form, but Rayo won't just give up on the Copa del Rey. Both teams are capable of scoring, but Girona's defense looks preferable.

