On September 14, Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo (La Plata) will host the match of the 4th round of the Diego Maradona Cup (Copa de la Liga Profesional), in which Gimnasia La Plata will compete with Velez Sarsfield. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

Gimnasia La Plata


The club has repeatedly won the championship title in Argentina. Still, “the Wolves” finish at the average level now. Speaking about the previous season, there was a final 9th position in the Primera. And as for the current calendar year, there was a rollback to the bottom of the standings – the team managed to get only 3 dozen points (at the same time, not overcoming the group stage in the Copa Sudamericana). The winless streak that ended the Liga Profesional has turned into, for now, total defeats within the Diego Maradona Trophy. The only thing the optimists can note is a kind of progress. First, there was a devastating 0-3 result in the battle against Talleres, then, the team conceded a couple of goals on the field of Colon. The previous round, which took place already in September, brought a 1-2 failure in the home confrontation with Independiente, moreover, the team scored into the gates of the opponent goalkeeper due to an own goal in the 90th+ minute of the game.

Velez Sarsfield


The team took almost all possible trophies within South America. “The Fort” was the champion of Argentina 10 times. Still, it is reasonable to mention that 10 years have passed since the time of the previous success (those gold medals were taken in 2012/2013). Moreover, the club, to tell the truth, has not been succeeding in recent years at all. Having taken the 26th place (out of 28) in the previous Primera, the team got 27 points, exactly 1 per match, in the current one. Only three opponents are worse. Nevertheless, it managed to win both home matches now: the success was made not only in the battle against Barracas Central, but also in the confrontation with River Plate (moreover, the club beat the newly crowned champion with a 2-0 score on September 3!). At the same time, the trip to Independiente ended in a disappointing defeat: it levelled the match in the 88th minute of the game, but then there was a penalty, which was successful for the opponent.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Velez Sarsfield has not lost for 5 matches in a row. This season is not an exception – there happened a 3-1 victory.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the chances of both rivals to be completely equal. At the same time, the guests look better – thus, we bet on Velez Sarsfield with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.909).

