Main Predictions Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Gil Vicente vs Vizela prediction
Gil Vicente Gil Vicente
Primeira Liga Portugal 13 feb 2024, 10:30 Gil Vicente - Vizela
-
- : -
Portugal, Barcelos, Municipal de Barcelos
Vizela Vizela
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Tuesday, the Champions League returns, overshadowing the Portuguese Primeira Liga match between Gil Vicente and Vizela, which might go unnoticed. Nevertheless, we've prepared our prediction for this event.

Gil Vicente

After 20 rounds, Gil Vicente occupies the 11th position in the league table, a decent position, but they're merely two points clear of the danger zone. In their last match, they suffered a 0-3 defeat away to Benfica, halting a three-match unbeaten streak. The primary objective for the team is to stay clear of the relegation zone. Gil Vicente performs well at home but poorly away, so they must maximize their home fixtures.

Vizela

Things are going terribly for Vizela as they currently sit at the bottom of the league table, displaying weak performances. In their last match, they lost 0-1 to Gil Vicente, marking their fourth consecutive defeat in the league. They are eight points adrift of safety, making it extremely challenging to retain their top-flight status under these circumstances.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter ended with a 1-0 home victory for Vizela, a fair result as the hosts outperformed Gil Vicente. Gil Vicente has excelled at home, suffering just one defeat in 10 matches, with 5 victories and 4 draws. Vizela has managed only one away victory in this Primeira Liga campaign, with 4 defeats and 4 draws.

Gil Vicente vs Vizela Prediction

We anticipate a contest between two motivated yet not particularly standout teams. The hosts are considered slight favorites, a sentiment we concur with, given Gil Vicente's home advantage and higher league position. In such an unpredictable battle, we're inclined to bet on both teams scoring.

