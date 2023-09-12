RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Fortaleza Fortaleza
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 18:00 Fortaleza - Corinthians
-
- : -
Brazil,
Corinthians Corinthians
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 15, Castelao (Fortaleza) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fortaleza will compete with Corinthians. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Fortaleza


The club, if we take into account the period from 2010 to 2017, consistently performed at the level of the third division of the country. Still, even if not on the first try, “the Steel Tricolor” was able to gain a foothold in the Serie A. Speaking about the previous season, the team took the 8th place. Thus, the Brazilian club got the opportunity to play in the Copa Sudamericana, where it continues to participate. It not only overcame the group stage, but also succeeded in the confrontations with Libertad and America Mineiro, already reaching the quarter-finals. At the same time, the state of things at the inner arena is going well – there happened 3 victories in a row in August (only Fluminense stopped the series – the team finished that away battle of the previous round with a 0-1 score). Nevertheless, even the higher mentioned pointless result lets the team remain in the 8th position due to 32 points, that is, perhaps, the repeat of the scenario of the previous year in the Brasileiro.

Corinthians


The team has been disappointing this season. If we take into account the previous draw, there were no real chances for the title, but it managed to finish in the top 4. The current draw allowed “the Timão” to start in the Copa Libertadores in the spring. Having appeared in the 3rd place of the group there, the Brazilian club moved to the Copa Sudamericana, where it remains till now: it defeated Estudiantes on penalties in the quarter-finals. As for the Brazilian Serie A, the ambitious team failed at the very beginning. As a result, now, the club managed to “climb” only to the 13th position even after an 8-match streak without a defeat (including a goalless draw in the struggle with Palmeiras, the current champion, in early September).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Corinthians had got 2 wins in a row, with a total score of 1-0. Still, Fortaleza was better in both previous matches: a 1-0 result a year ago and a 1-1 draw in May.

Predictions


Bookmakers are inclined to the win of the hosts of the arena. We agree with them – it goes without saying that “the Timão” has improved, but we will risk betting that Fortaleza will be able to achieve the victory in the following battle (odd: 1.76).

Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:00 Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Gimnasia LP Odds: 1.909 Velez Sarsfield Recommended MelBet
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Sarmiento Odds: 2.08 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now 1xBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Flamengo Odds: 1.76 Athletico Paranaense Bet now BetWinner
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Internacional Odds: 1.98 Sao Paulo Recommended Linebet
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 18:00 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Santos FC Odds: 1.95 Cruzeiro Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:14 Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules Football news Today, 14:42 UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association Football news Today, 13:52 Financial problems again in Barcelona Football news Today, 13:17 The Polish national team fired the manager Football news Today, 12:35 Handanovic plans to retire after this season Football news Today, 11:53 Cancelo and Felix received a challenge from the management of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:18 Manchester United want to strengthen four positions Football news Today, 10:16 They compiled a rating of the favorites of the UEFA EURO 2024 Football news Today, 09:37 The German Football Federation has started negotiations with Nagelsmann Football news Today, 08:30 The Real Madrid leader told the secret of how he was able to get rid of permanent injuries
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023