On September 15, Castelao (Fortaleza) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fortaleza will compete with Corinthians. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Fortaleza



The club, if we take into account the period from 2010 to 2017, consistently performed at the level of the third division of the country. Still, even if not on the first try, “the Steel Tricolor” was able to gain a foothold in the Serie A. Speaking about the previous season, the team took the 8th place. Thus, the Brazilian club got the opportunity to play in the Copa Sudamericana, where it continues to participate. It not only overcame the group stage, but also succeeded in the confrontations with Libertad and America Mineiro, already reaching the quarter-finals. At the same time, the state of things at the inner arena is going well – there happened 3 victories in a row in August (only Fluminense stopped the series – the team finished that away battle of the previous round with a 0-1 score). Nevertheless, even the higher mentioned pointless result lets the team remain in the 8th position due to 32 points, that is, perhaps, the repeat of the scenario of the previous year in the Brasileiro.

Corinthians



The team has been disappointing this season. If we take into account the previous draw, there were no real chances for the title, but it managed to finish in the top 4. The current draw allowed “the Timão” to start in the Copa Libertadores in the spring. Having appeared in the 3rd place of the group there, the Brazilian club moved to the Copa Sudamericana, where it remains till now: it defeated Estudiantes on penalties in the quarter-finals. As for the Brazilian Serie A, the ambitious team failed at the very beginning. As a result, now, the club managed to “climb” only to the 13th position even after an 8-match streak without a defeat (including a goalless draw in the struggle with Palmeiras, the current champion, in early September).

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Corinthians had got 2 wins in a row, with a total score of 1-0. Still, Fortaleza was better in both previous matches: a 1-0 result a year ago and a 1-1 draw in May.



Predictions



Bookmakers are inclined to the win of the hosts of the arena. We agree with them – it goes without saying that “the Timão” has improved, but we will risk betting that Fortaleza will be able to achieve the victory in the following battle (odd: 1.76).

