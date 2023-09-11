Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On September 14, Maracanã (Rio de Janeiro) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Flamengo will compete with Atletico Paranaense. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Flamengo



Taking into account the previous couple of years, the club, starting in 2019, has managed to win both the Brasileiro and the Copa Libertadores twice. For instance, it became the best on the continent a season ago. Still, the current draw gives a chance to add a new position to the list of trophies, perhaps, the Copa do Brasil – the team reached the final there and will play it at the weekend. As for the Copa Libertadores, the titleholder resigned, having already lost at the 1/8 final stage to Olimpia Asuncion. Speaking about the championship, it is important to, at least, not fall out of the top quartet. By the way, the team added in the game in the higher mentioned tournament: it hasn’t lost four times, alternating victories and draws. It managed to take a 2-1 victory in the battle against the undisputed leader of the draw, Botafogo, in the previous round. That success allows it to stay in the 4th place of the current standings, but the density of opponents there is more than high.

Atletico Paranaense



Speaking about the previous season, the team had the confrontation with Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final and lost there. Still, “the Hurricane” took trophies, albeit in the lower-rated tournament, the Copa Sudamericana, a little earlier, in 2018 and 2021. This time, if we take into account the international level, the Brazilian club was stopped already at the 1/8 stage of the Copa Libertadores, where, having made a comeback during the game with Bolivar (a 2-0 score after a 1-3 result on the away field), it lost to the opponent from Bolivia in a penalty shoot-out. Thus, all that remains is to believe in a good result at the inner arena. The peloton is quite dense in the Brazilian Serie A and there are chances to take high places in the case of a strong finish. Generally speaking, “the Red and Blacks” are strengthening their position there, because they have not lost for 8 rounds of the Brasileiro. However, there were a lot of draws; all 3 previous matches did not bring a win to the opponents.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Flamengo has got 5 wins in 6 previous matches. And only the current Serie A draw resulted in a home 2-1 success for Atletico Paranaense.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Flamengo to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, the guests also have the motivation to fight for the points, so, let’s take the bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 1.76).

