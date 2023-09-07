Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 10, Tórsvøllur (Torshavn) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Faroe Islands will compete with Moldova. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Faroe Islands



The team confirmed its progress, first of all, by rising to the League C of the Nations League and gaining a foothold at a higher level. Speaking about the traditional qualification, the maximum of “the Sheep Breeders’” capabilities remains a dispute for the penultimate place. And it is the current duel that will be decisive in this regard again. After all, it was in Chişinău that Håkan Eriksson’s team took their only point, playing a 1-1 draw in the first round. That success was followed by the defeats in the qualification at June home matches made by Czech Republic and Albania – both opponents scored three times. The team started the autumn with a trip to Poland. It did its best for more than 70 minutes of the game there until the referee, with the help of VAR, put a penalty, which was scored by Lewandowski. Then Robert added one more goal from the game and, as a result, made a double.

Moldova



The team is ranked even lower than its opponent. Although recent years have been pretty successful. It was able to win four times in the Nations League format in 2022, winning its group – however, there had been a relegation to the League D before. Moreover, Serghei Cleşcenco’s team managed to win a qualifying match for the first time after the qualification for the World Cup 2014. And it was pretty epic: having conceded twice before the break at the home battle against Poland, the team scored 3 goals in the second half, completing a victorious comeback. Moreover, having played a 1-1 draw in the confrontation with the Faroese opponent in March, “the Bessarabians” were able to stop Czech Republic – there happened a goalless draw. This time, the so-called “window” began with a friendly match with Austria. Having scored quickly, the underdog conceded after the break but ended in a draw – 1-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams have played recently, in 2021, before the current cycle – that was the part of the qualification for the World Cup. Then the Faroese team also limited itself to an away 1-1 draw in March, after which it reached a 2-1 result at the home arena in September. There is a chance to repeat the scenario.

Predictions



Bookmakers give an expected advantage to Faroe Islands, which will play on the native field. Still, it is reasonable to mention that it was in Warsaw, where, despite the desperate struggle, it lost. The guests are now clearly oriented to a 0-0 draw. Thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.6).

