Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

We present to our readers an exclusive prediction for the Famalicao - Rio Ave match, where the opponents will compete in the 22nd round of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Famalicao

For Famalicao, the season hasn't been the most formidable thus far, as the team currently occupies the tenth position in the championship, with a game in hand. Their margin from the relegation zone is merely three points, leaving no room for complacency. In the last round, the team settled for a draw away against Farense, conceding the equalizer only in the 90+1st minute. Famalicao is currently enduring a streak of three winless games, earning just one point during this period. The team approaches this confrontation without any personnel losses.

Rio Ave

The situation is slightly less favorable for Rio Ave, who hold the 14th position, with only one point separating them from the danger zone. In the last round, they managed to secure a crucial home victory against direct rival Casa Pia, with the winning goal scored in the 88th minute. This victory extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, during which they garnered 6 points. Due to injury, Andre Pereira will miss the match.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the teams couldn't determine a winner, drawing 1-1, a result deemed fair.

Famalicao's home performances have been inconsistent, with 3 wins, as many losses, and three draws.

Rio Ave has yet to secure a victory away from home in this championship, with 5 losses and 5 draws.

Famalicao - Rio Ave Prediction

In such a confrontation between direct rivals, the battle typically spans across all three possible outcomes. The home arena factor holds significant importance, hence Famalicao is slightly favored. We anticipate a challenging battle where the conversion of chances will play a crucial role. We deem a cautious bet on the hosts to win with a zero handicap to be reasonable here.