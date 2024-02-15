RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Famalicao vs Rio Ave prediction
Famalicao Famalicao
Primeira Liga Portugal 16 feb 2024, 15:15 Famalicao - Rio Ave
-
- : -
Portugal, Vila Nova de Famalicao, Municipal 22 de Junho
Rio Ave Rio Ave
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

We present to our readers an exclusive prediction for the Famalicao - Rio Ave match, where the opponents will compete in the 22nd round of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Famalicao

For Famalicao, the season hasn't been the most formidable thus far, as the team currently occupies the tenth position in the championship, with a game in hand. Their margin from the relegation zone is merely three points, leaving no room for complacency. In the last round, the team settled for a draw away against Farense, conceding the equalizer only in the 90+1st minute. Famalicao is currently enduring a streak of three winless games, earning just one point during this period. The team approaches this confrontation without any personnel losses.

Rio Ave

The situation is slightly less favorable for Rio Ave, who hold the 14th position, with only one point separating them from the danger zone. In the last round, they managed to secure a crucial home victory against direct rival Casa Pia, with the winning goal scored in the 88th minute. This victory extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, during which they garnered 6 points. Due to injury, Andre Pereira will miss the match.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams couldn't determine a winner, drawing 1-1, a result deemed fair.
  • Famalicao's home performances have been inconsistent, with 3 wins, as many losses, and three draws.
  • Rio Ave has yet to secure a victory away from home in this championship, with 5 losses and 5 draws.

Famalicao - Rio Ave Prediction

In such a confrontation between direct rivals, the battle typically spans across all three possible outcomes. The home arena factor holds significant importance, hence Famalicao is slightly favored. We anticipate a challenging battle where the conversion of chances will play a crucial role. We deem a cautious bet on the hosts to win with a zero handicap to be reasonable here.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024