RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Exeter vs Arsenal Academy prediction
Exeter Exeter
EFL Trophy England 10 oct 2023, 14:15 Exeter - Arsenal Academy
-
- : -
England, Exeter, St. James Park
Arsenal Academy
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Exeter will compete with the youth team of Arsenal at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at St James Park in Exeter and will start at 20:15 CET.

Exeter


Exeter City is famous for being the first opponents in the history of the Brazilian national team. In terms of the results and the achievements, it has nothing special to boast about. The club frequently changes leagues and is only spending its second season in a row in the League One.

Exeter finished the previous draw in mid-table. It looks like the team’s potential will allow it to finish in the 10-14th places in the current season. Nowadays, the club has 16 points and is in the 11th position.

Speaking about the EFL Trophy, Exeter was humiliated on the native field by Reading (0-9) in the 1st round of the tournament.

Arsenal U21


Arsenal U21 plays in the Premier League 2, where the reserve of top English teams takes part.

This season, the club is in the 4th position after 6 matches. The youth of Arsenal is one of the strongest teams in England at its age.

As for the EFL Trophy, Arsenal U21 managed to beat Swindon on penalties in the 1st round of the higher mentioned competition.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Arsenal U21 has lost just 1 of 7 previous confrontations.

Exeter has won only once in 6 previous matches; the goal difference is 2-19.

The opponents have never played against each other.

Prediction


According to bookmakers, a slight advantage is on the side of the guests. This is not surprising if we take into account the latest results of the hosts. I bet that Arsenal U21 will win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Premier League Bosnia and Herzegovina 09 oct 2023, 12:00 Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 1.64 Recommended MelBet
Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Segunda Division Spain 09 oct 2023, 13:00 Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Elche Odds: 1.76 FC Andorra Bet now MelBet
Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Liga 1 Romania 09 oct 2023, 14:00 Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Universitatea Cluj Odds: 1.87 Sepsi OSK Bet now MelBet
Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Segunda Division Spain 09 oct 2023, 15:00 Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Villarreal B Odds: 1.77 Espanyol Recommended MelBet
Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 League One England 09 oct 2023, 15:00 Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Burton Odds: 1.72 Cambridge U Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:26 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 17:25 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 17:09 Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years Football news Today, 17:04 Granada lost a two-goal advantage in their match against FC Barcelona Football news Today, 17:01 Serie A results: Napoli lost to Fiorentina, while Roma thrashed Cagliari Football news Today, 16:42 PSG emerged victorious against Rennes in an away match Football news Today, 16:27 Lamin Yamal has ascended to become the most youthful scorer in the history of La Liga Football news Today, 16:18 VIDEO. Lukaku has scored 7 goals in 8 games for Roma Football news Today, 16:14 Arteta: Triumph over Manchester City arrived at a propitious juncture Football news Today, 16:08 The Clermont goalkeeper lost consciousness during the match against Montpellier
Sport Predictions
Football 09 oct 2023 Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023