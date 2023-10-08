Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Exeter will compete with the youth team of Arsenal at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at St James Park in Exeter and will start at 20:15 CET.

Exeter



Exeter City is famous for being the first opponents in the history of the Brazilian national team. In terms of the results and the achievements, it has nothing special to boast about. The club frequently changes leagues and is only spending its second season in a row in the League One.

Exeter finished the previous draw in mid-table. It looks like the team’s potential will allow it to finish in the 10-14th places in the current season. Nowadays, the club has 16 points and is in the 11th position.

Speaking about the EFL Trophy, Exeter was humiliated on the native field by Reading (0-9) in the 1st round of the tournament.

Arsenal U21



Arsenal U21 plays in the Premier League 2, where the reserve of top English teams takes part.

This season, the club is in the 4th position after 6 matches. The youth of Arsenal is one of the strongest teams in England at its age.

As for the EFL Trophy, Arsenal U21 managed to beat Swindon on penalties in the 1st round of the higher mentioned competition.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Arsenal U21 has lost just 1 of 7 previous confrontations.

Exeter has won only once in 6 previous matches; the goal difference is 2-19.

The opponents have never played against each other.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, a slight advantage is on the side of the guests. This is not surprising if we take into account the latest results of the hosts. I bet that Arsenal U21 will win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

