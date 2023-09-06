Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 2.09 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 9, A. Le Coq Arena (Tallinn) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Estonia will compete with Sweden. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Estonia



The national team once had a chance to break into the “great” tournament, but lost in the play-offs. The previous qualification was very weak in the performance of “the Blueshirts” – 1 win in 2 cycles. As for the last year, the team first won its group in the League D of the Nations League and, then, the Baltic Cup in winter. One can say those were modest achievements, but it was OK in the absence of alternatives... To tell the truth, Thomas Häberli’s wards did not particularly surprise the opponents in the current qualification: if they fight for something, it’s for the penultimate (to be more precise, “not the last”) place of their group. They were defeated by the stronger ones – in the away battle against Austria in March (it was terrible to concede in the 88th minute of the game – 1-2), in the home devastating match with Belgium in June (0-3). And only the confrontation in Baku with another representative of the post-Soviet region, Azerbaijan, brought a 1-1 draw.

Sweden



The team, if we take into account the recent years, after a successful World Cup 2018, has been mostly disappointing. Although many believe that the break occurred at the next Euro, where “the Scandinavians” won the group, but lost in the 1/8 finals in extra time to Ukraine (to be honest, they were considered to be the favourite of the couple). The team was unable to break through to the next World Cup and was stopped in the play-offs. Speaking about two cycles of the Nations League, it moved from the League A to the League C – from the elite division to the third level of this tournament. Obviously, Janne Andersson and his coaching staff will not be forgiven for another misfire. Frankly speaking, “Tre Kronor” are playing unsuccessfully rather than vice versa. They won the match against Azerbaijan with a 5-0 score, played well in friendly matches. Still, the Swedish team lost to the direct competitors: a 0-3 failure in the struggle with Belgium and a 0-2 misfire in the confrontation with Austria.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Sweden has not lost a single match out of 8 ones against the neighbours. Recently, Estonia took the 1-1 draws in friendly matches in 2016 and 2018.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the success of “the Balts”, even in the form of a draw. Even taking into account all the problems, Sweden is ruthless with outsiders – we bet on the guests with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 2.09).

