Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

On October 13, 2023, a match will take place between the national teams of Estonia and Azerbaijan. The teams will meet in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Championship. It’s interesting that both teams have already lost the opportunity to qualify for the final tournament, but clearly this meeting will also be significant for them.

Estonia

The Estonian team managed to earn only one point in this qualifying group. They did not lose only in the first game against Azerbaijan, and the remaining four matches ended in defeat for the Estonians.

As we have already written, this confrontation is the last opportunity for the hosts to get ahead of their rivals in the standings and not remain at the bottom.

Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani team also had a similar situation, since they had quite strong opponents in the group. Let us remember that they, like the Estonians, played in a group with Belgium, Austria and Sweden.

Thus, for Azerbaijan and Estonia the only way to earn points is through head-to-head confrontations.

Azerbaijan's results are very similar to Estonia's, except that the visitors conceded four fewer goals.

Prediction for the match Estonia - Azerbaijan

In the previous nine meetings, Estonia had won three times, while Azerbaijan had only won once. In the FIFA rankings, Estonia is in 115th place, and Azerbaijan is in 121st place.

The Estonians are the favorites of this meeting, if you look at the bookmakers' quotes. It seems to me that the guests will not field the strongest squad, which means I will bet on the home team to win with odds of 2.21.