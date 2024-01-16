Egypt vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Egyptian team will play against the Ghana team. Both teams could not win in the first round, which means now it is very important for them to get three points in a head-to-head confrontation. The game will take place on January 18, 2024.

Egypt

In the first round game, the Egyptian team was only miraculously unable to beat modest Mozambique. The meeting ended with a score of 2:2 and the Egyptians managed to win back thanks to a penalty in stoppage time. During the match, Egypt had an advantage in all respects, but could not beat a modest opponent.

In their last five matches, Egypt have never lost with three wins. The Egyptians scored 13 goals against their opponents.

Ghana

This team is definitely going through a serious crisis and in the first round this became even more obvious. At the start of the tournament, Ghana played against Cape Verde and lost with a score of 1:2.

Now Ghana urgently needs to gain points, because in case of defeat the team will remain outside the playoffs and the third round game will become a formality for them.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, Ghana achieved only one victory and three defeats.

History of the confrontation

The last time Ghana beat Egypt was in 2013, after which the Egyptians won three times and drew once.

Prediction for match Egypt - Ghana

Ghana will certainly try to score against Egypt, because the defense of this team clearly does not look ideal. We expect a productive shootout with a minimal advantage for the Egyptians.