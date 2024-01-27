Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 28, Egypt will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations, and our website's specialists have compiled a forecast for this match.

Egypt

The Egyptian national team arrived at the continental championship as one of the favorites. In the first match, the team narrowly avoided defeat against Mozambique, saving a penalty in injury time from Salah - resulting in a 2:2 draw. The same scoreline concluded the battle against Ghana, where Salah, already injured, left the tournament and traveled to England for treatment. The third encounter against Cape Verde also ended in a 2:2 draw. Three draws were sufficient for Egypt to secure the second spot, though the prospects do not look promising.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo also played all matches to draws in this tournament. In the first match, they couldn't overcome Zambia despite having an advantage, resulting in a 1:1 draw. In the second round, they played a quality match against Morocco, looking sharper, yet it ended in another 1:1 draw. The team was considered a clear favorite in the third match against Tanzania, but they couldn't secure a victory, and the match ended 0:0. With three points, they secured the second spot in the group and advanced to the knockout stage.

Head-to-Head History

Historical statistics show a clear advantage for the Egyptians in head-to-head encounters. The last meeting occurred during the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, where Egypt won 2:0.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Prediction

While Egypt was initially considered the favorite in this matchup, the current chances for success for both teams are roughly equal. Without Salah, the Egyptians do not appear as intimidating, and their performance in the group stage was unimpressive. Expecting a close contest, it's quite possible that the match will go into extra time. We bet on a draw.