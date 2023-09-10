Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.92 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 13, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado (Quito) will host the match of the 2nd round of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualification, in which Ecuador will compete with Uruguay. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Ecuador



Taking into account the previous cycles, the national team strictly alternated between qualifying for “great” tournaments (2006, 2014) and failing. As for the previous qualification, it managed to finish in the top 4, which was enough for a trip to Qatar. It is reasonable to mention that Enner Valencia and the company did not know whether this right would be taken away until the last moment – the use of a player with fake documents was caught. As a result, it was established that he had cheated himself, so, they limited to a fine of 3 points, which began to be applied in the new cycle. This negative result remains so far, because “the Tricolor” began qualifying on the field of Argentina. And the bet on defense could have worked, but Messi scored in the 78th minute of the game, reminding of his ability to shoot free kicks.

Uruguay



The team parted ways with its seemingly eternal coach, Tabárez. Playing without Oscar Washington, it managed to “squeeze” into another World Cup. Still, although “Los Charrúas” were able to win and to achieve a draw, they did not make it out of the group. This failure ultimately led to Marcelo Bielsa becoming the new coach there. There were good results in friendly matches under the rule of “the Madman”. Still, it’s important to show the same tone now, having fought in official battles. As for the 1st round, the updated squad hosted Chile. And it won the battle against a potentially strong opponent in a pretty confident way – 3-1. De la Cruz, who is not the most famous football player, became the hero there. He made a double and an assisted on Valverde in that match.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The Uruguayans managed to win three times in 4 previous head-to-head matches. At the same time, the Ecuadorians won their last home battle.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the hosts have a better chance of success in the following match. Still, the guests have their own trump cards, so, we expect “double-edged” football and, as a result, the fact that there will be “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 1.92).

