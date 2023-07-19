Prediction on game Win Defensa y Justicia Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 23, Estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello (Gobernador Julio A. Costa) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Defensa y Justicia will compete with Sarmiento. The battle will start at 23:45 CET.

Defensa y Justicia



The team has long been one of many modest no-names, which are numerous in any country and any football hierarchy. Nevertheless, “the Halcón” had recently demonstrated a sharp rise. Twice, in 2019 and 2021, it managed to get to the vice-championship, moreover, one more trophy was taken between them – and that was an international victory in the Copa Sudamericana. Taking into account the higher mentioned successes, the previous draw brought a real fall: the club finished it only in the 12th position. Nowadays, the team tried to win back the positions and a lot of things worked, but not everything. Speaking about the international arena, it won 5 out of 6 matches, winning the group, in the Copa Sudamericana. On the other hand, it goes without saying that the team can’t take the 2nd place in the championship, but there are chances for the 3rd one to the very end. It is logical to say that the 2-2 draws in the battles against Lanus and Godoy Cruz are more like the losses of 2 points than a 1 point in each...

Sarmiento



The club could not return to the elite division of the country for more than 30 years in a row. And, having finally been promoted to the Primera, it was relegated. Only after winning the second league of Argentina in 2020, the representative of Junin was finally able to gain a foothold there. The previous draw brought the 21st place out of 28 participants. Small but consistent progress has continued now. There was even a feeling that, having approached the mark of 3 dozen points, “La Barra Del Cemento” decided that everything had been already done. Moreover, the team even lost three times in a row: those were the matches with Boca Juniors, Talleres and Platense. Well, speaking about the penultimate round, which is characterized by the struggle with Velez Sarsfield, the opponents were “silent” for a long time, but, first, Sarmiento opened the score in the 10th added minute of the game due to a penalty shot, but, at the same time, managed to concede just before the final whistle.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Sarmiento has won 5 of 6 previous matches against Defensa y Justicia and there happened only one defeat. For instance, it won both battles in 2022.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in a motivated team, which will play at the home arena. We recommend agreeing and betting on the victory of Defensa y Justicia (odd: 1.89).

