On September 7, Fortuna Arena (Prague) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Czech Republic will compete with Albania. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Czech Republic



The national team stubbornly cannot reach the World Cup – and it did not go to Qatar either. At the same time, speaking about the level of continental football, “the Locomotive” is not bad. It is reasonable to mention the set of silver medals in 1996 and a couple of exits to the quarter-finals, including the previous tournament. This time, Jaroslav Silhavy’s wards started almost in a perfect way, beating the main competitor, Poland, with a home 3-1 score. Then, either having spent a lot of energy or not having been included into the process, the favourite could not score in the away match against Moldova, limiting itself to a goalless draw. Such a state of things was no longer repeated in June, however, there was only 1 official match, in the Faroe Islands, where the team took a 3-0 score. Then it defeated Montenegro in a friendly confrontation – 4-1. The young midfielder of Slavia, Mojmir Chytil, who opened the score and made an assist to Gložek, became a hero there.

Albania



The team, being under the rule of Gianni De Biasi, was able to raise its level so much that it made the debut in the “great” tournaments. Moreover, the newcomer was even able to win once there, at the Euro 2016. It was not possible to repeat the higher mentioned result, but the team was promoted from the League C to the League B on the second attempt in the Nations League, where it was able to gain a foothold. Speaking about the current qualification, which is characterized by the leadership of Silvinho, who was a well-known fullback in the past (the position had been occupied mainly by the Italian mentors before the Brazilian specialist), “the Eagles” have not surprised yet – they demonstrated the expected results. The favourite, Poland, minimally, but defeated the opponent in March. And it was possible to consistently cope with the weaker ones in June – first, there happened the 2-0 success in the home struggle with Moldova, then a 3-1 victory in the Faroe Islands.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents have only played once before, in 2021, in a friendly format. Then the Czech team won with a 3-1 score.

Predictions



