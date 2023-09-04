RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023

Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023

Czechia Czechia
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Czechia - Albania
-
- : -
International, Prague, Fortuna Arena
Albania Albania
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 2.05

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On September 7, Fortuna Arena (Prague) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Czech Republic will compete with Albania. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Czech Republic


The national team stubbornly cannot reach the World Cup – and it did not go to Qatar either. At the same time, speaking about the level of continental football, “the Locomotive” is not bad. It is reasonable to mention the set of silver medals in 1996 and a couple of exits to the quarter-finals, including the previous tournament. This time, Jaroslav Silhavy’s wards started almost in a perfect way, beating the main competitor, Poland, with a home 3-1 score. Then, either having spent a lot of energy or not having been included into the process, the favourite could not score in the away match against Moldova, limiting itself to a goalless draw. Such a state of things was no longer repeated in June, however, there was only 1 official match, in the Faroe Islands, where the team took a 3-0 score. Then it defeated Montenegro in a friendly confrontation – 4-1. The young midfielder of Slavia, Mojmir Chytil, who opened the score and made an assist to Gložek, became a hero there.

Albania


The team, being under the rule of Gianni De Biasi, was able to raise its level so much that it made the debut in the “great” tournaments. Moreover, the newcomer was even able to win once there, at the Euro 2016. It was not possible to repeat the higher mentioned result, but the team was promoted from the League C to the League B on the second attempt in the Nations League, where it was able to gain a foothold. Speaking about the current qualification, which is characterized by the leadership of Silvinho, who was a well-known fullback in the past (the position had been occupied mainly by the Italian mentors before the Brazilian specialist), “the Eagles” have not surprised yet – they demonstrated the expected results. The favourite, Poland, minimally, but defeated the opponent in March. And it was possible to consistently cope with the weaker ones in June – first, there happened the 2-0 success in the home struggle with Moldova, then a 3-1 victory in the Faroe Islands.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents have only played once before, in 2021, in a friendly format. Then the Czech team won with a 3-1 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the hosts could well repeat the mentioned result of the last but one year. Let’s agree and bet that they will win with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.05).

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 2.05

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie B Brazil Today, 20:30 Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Chapecoense AF Odds: 1.88 Recommended MelBet
Friendly International 06 sep 2023, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Bet now 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland 06 sep 2023, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Bet now Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations 06 sep 2023, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Recommended BetWinner
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Slovenia Odds: 1.6 Northern Ireland Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Today, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results Football news Today, 13:25 The next two games will be decisive for the manager of the German national team Football news Today, 12:43 Inter extended the contract with the manager Football news Today, 12:00 Mbappe did not give up the idea of leaving the club Football news Today, 11:18 The player of the Brazilian national team was excluded from the squad Football news Today, 10:19 The La Liga team has fired its chief manager Football news Today, 09:44 Ramos rejected the offer of the Premier League club Football news Today, 08:49 AFCON 2023: Who qualified and who has the last chance? Football news Today, 08:00 World football star Agüero dumped his girlfriend after cheating: photo of his former girlfriend
Sport Predictions
Football Today Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Poland vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Denmark vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023