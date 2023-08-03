RU RU
Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023

Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023

Serie A Brazil 06 aug 2023, 19:00 Cuiaba - Flamengo
On August 7, Arena Pantanal (Cuiaba) will host the match of the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cuiaba will compete with Flamengo. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Cuiaba


The club is one of the youngest in the country. Being founded only in 2001, the project was able to achieve the right to debut in the Serie A already in two decades. Moreover, “the Green-Gold from the Lowland” could not be relegated, on the contrary, the team finished in the “saving” 16th place in the previous season – moreover, it claims a ticket to the international arena, albeit in the format of the Copa Sudamericana, now. It is reasonable to mention that the beginning of the season was difficult – there happened only 1 win and 4 points in the first 6 rounds. Still, then the team gradually added in the game, starting to rise higher and higher in the table. Finally, having overcome a misfire in the form of a couple of defeats at the end of June, the statistics are almost 100%. Speaking about 5 previous matches, there was only 1 draw (that was a battle against Bahia at the home arena) and 4 victories. It managed to win three times in a row. And the away 2-1 score in the struggle with Internacional gave an opportunity to go up to the top of the standings.

Flamengo


The team added to its diverse list of trophies perhaps the most status of all possible in the previous season – it achieved the Copa Libertadores for the third time in its history (and again since 2019). At the same time, it turned out to finish in a relatively high 5th place at the domestic arena. Nowadays, the management had to replace the coach in the spring, but the bet on Jorge Sampaoli seems to justify the decision. The Argentine specialist, who had become the mentor of the Brazilian team, reached the play-offs of the Copa Libertadores – it is just the time for the 1/8 final match, where it will play against Olimpia (Asuncion). “The Vultures” beat Gremio in the away confrontation in the first cup quarter-final. And they are fighting with the same opponent for the 2nd place in the Brasileiro – Botafogo looks unattainable.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs have played four times, in total, in 2021-2022. And Cuiaba managed to achieve only 1 draw – the other matches were won by Flamengo.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that Cuiaba will, even playing on the native field, be able to “cling” to the points. We will agree and bet on the new success of Flamengo (odd: 2.26).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
