RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023

Cruzeiro vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023

Cruzeiro Cruzeiro
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Cruzeiro - Red Bull Bragantino
-
- : -
Brazil,
Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.64

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September, Mineirão (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cruzeiro will compete with Red Bull Bragantino. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Cruzeiro


The club is considered to be one of the most popular, even by Brazilian standards. Still, the titled team had to survive the relegation into the second division of the country. It turned out to return from there at the end of the previous season, already with Ronaldo as the majority investor. “The Foxes” started at the new-old level quite cheerfully: they lost to Corinthians in the 1st round, but then there were 4 wins in 5 Serie A matches. It is reasonable to mention that the newcomer to the league took only 2 wins during the subsequent period (moreover, that happened at the junction of June and July). Cruzeiro has got an unpleasant series of 4 draws and 3 defeats, including two battles without any points in 3 previous rounds, at the moment. The club has managed to stay in the middle of the table of the Brasileiro, in 14th place, but the gap from the outsiders has already narrowed to 4 points.

Red Bull Bragantino


The team was able to add in the current draw. Still, it is reasonable to remember that the rise of previous years, with a peak in the form of the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2021 (albeit the lost one), was followed by a rollback to the 14th place a year ago (it had taken the 6th position before). This time, it’s getting better. Speaking about the Copa Sudamericana, it was possible to overcome the group stage, however, then the representative of Brazil lost on penalties to the fellow countrymen, America Mineiro, in the 1/8 finals. And, that is the most important, it turned out to stay in the top 6 of the Serie A. Recently, there happened only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Bahia and even a 0-4 result in the match with Vasco da Gama. Nevertheless, it took a comfortable victory over Cuiaba due to a couple of goals in the second half in the previous round – the team is holding the top third of the standings again.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


As for the current century, after 1998, there were no official or friendly matches. Having finally played in April, Cruzeiro was able to achieve an away 3-0 success.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that “the Foxes” have considerable chances to win on their native field. Still, the guests are not bad and are motivated by the struggle for a place in the Copa Libertadores zone. We bet on neutral “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.64).

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.64

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Girona Odds: 1.68 Las Palmas Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 09:00 Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Lille Odds: 1.61 Montpellier Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 2 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.69 Wolverhampton Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 11:05 Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Nice Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 05:07 Almost brought two goals: Mudryk was severely criticized in England. VIDEO Football news Today, 03:53 Must see. Masterpiece goal from Lazio against Napoli. VIDEO Football news Today, 02:37 Manchester United bosses make major decision on club's future Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season Football news Yesterday, 15:50 UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers Football news Yesterday, 15:24 VIDEO. Ronaldo scored the 850th goal at the official level Football news Yesterday, 15:01 VIDEO. Bayern defeated Borussia M'gladbach in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 14:42 A hat trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton to beat Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football Today Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023