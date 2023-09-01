Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September, Mineirão (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cruzeiro will compete with Red Bull Bragantino. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Cruzeiro



The club is considered to be one of the most popular, even by Brazilian standards. Still, the titled team had to survive the relegation into the second division of the country. It turned out to return from there at the end of the previous season, already with Ronaldo as the majority investor. “The Foxes” started at the new-old level quite cheerfully: they lost to Corinthians in the 1st round, but then there were 4 wins in 5 Serie A matches. It is reasonable to mention that the newcomer to the league took only 2 wins during the subsequent period (moreover, that happened at the junction of June and July). Cruzeiro has got an unpleasant series of 4 draws and 3 defeats, including two battles without any points in 3 previous rounds, at the moment. The club has managed to stay in the middle of the table of the Brasileiro, in 14th place, but the gap from the outsiders has already narrowed to 4 points.

Red Bull Bragantino



The team was able to add in the current draw. Still, it is reasonable to remember that the rise of previous years, with a peak in the form of the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2021 (albeit the lost one), was followed by a rollback to the 14th place a year ago (it had taken the 6th position before). This time, it’s getting better. Speaking about the Copa Sudamericana, it was possible to overcome the group stage, however, then the representative of Brazil lost on penalties to the fellow countrymen, America Mineiro, in the 1/8 finals. And, that is the most important, it turned out to stay in the top 6 of the Serie A. Recently, there happened only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Bahia and even a 0-4 result in the match with Vasco da Gama. Nevertheless, it took a comfortable victory over Cuiaba due to a couple of goals in the second half in the previous round – the team is holding the top third of the standings again.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



As for the current century, after 1998, there were no official or friendly matches. Having finally played in April, Cruzeiro was able to achieve an away 3-0 success.

Predictions



