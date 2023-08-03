Prediction on game Botafogo RJ wont lose Odds: 1.666 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 7, Mineirão (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cruzeiro will compete with Botafogo. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Cruzeiro



The club, even having all its ambitions and popularity, still spends only the first season in the Brasileiro after a pause of a couple of years. And it was important for “the Foxes” to secure the so-called “registration” in the Serie A. Generally speaking, it is already clear that Pepa’s wards have a pretty good potential to practically stop looking at the relegation zone and, possibly, aim for something more, for instance, for a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana. At the moment, the newcomer to the division is in the top 10. At the same time, it managed to take 4 victories in the first 6 rounds and the other championship matches brought only two more successes, which happened at the end of June and at the beginning of July. Three following confrontations resulted only in the draws with Coritiba and Atletico Paranaense and the home battle against Goias ended in a defeat.

Botafogo



The team claims to be the main opening of the season. And this fact can be mentioned even if we do not take into account the Copa Sudamericana, where the Brazilian club also looked good and have reached the 1/8 finals. Nowadays, it is playing against Paraguayan Guarani. Still, the main emphasis is put on the Serie A, where the team suddenly turned out to break away. The departure of a mentor, Luis Castro, could have been a kind of shock. Generally speaking, his successor and countryman, Bruno Lage, was able to replace him more than adequately. Being under his rule, there had been only 1 misfire – that was a draw in the battle against Santos. Still, it is reasonable to mention that, losing to the 84th minute of the game, Santos conceded in the away match and the leader was able to “snatch” a draw. And then the team defeated Curitiba with a 4-1 score. The dominance over the closest pursuers exceeded 10 points after that success, but it seems that “the Lone Star” does not intend to stop.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the clubs met was in 2021, in the Serie B. Then, both matches ended in a draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the hosts have a good chance to win. Still, it is unlikely that the newcomer to the division will be able to stop the leader – that is why we bet that Botafogo will not lose (odd: 1.666).

