Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Crewe and Wrexham will compete at the group stage of the EFL Trophy. The battle will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at Alexandra Stadium and will start at 20:30 CET.

Crewe



The club is the middle peasant of the League Two and has not played at least in the Championship yet. It recently played in the League One for two years and the previous season was spent in the League Two, where it finished in the 13th place.

It is worth noting that the team’s plans include the promotion to the higher division again. Crewe is trying to follow the higher mentioned plan. It is in the leading group and is a pretender for the promotion.

By the way, Crewe lost to Port Vale in the tournament for the EFL Trophy in the 1st round.

Wrexham



Wrexham is the oldest football club in Wales. The team just returned to the League Two after 15 years of absence. The actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have become the co-owners of the club since November 2020, and they set ambitious goals for the team.

To tell the truth, the new season is pretty difficult. There is a kind of confidence that the Welsh club will at least compete for the play-off zone. Wrexham is one of the most goal-scoring teams in the League Two, but it also concedes more goals than the other opponents.

Wrexham beat the youth team of Newcastle in the 1st round of the EFL Trophy.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Crewe has not lost in the home confrontation for 13 games.

Wrexham has lost just once in 13 previous matches.

The rivals played against each other only twice. There happened a 3-3 draw in the League Two match this season, and Crewe won the EFL Cup match in 2003.

Prediction



Bookmakers give slight preference to the guests. It’s risky to bet on their victory. I think that the game will be with a lot of goals, so I bet on “total: over 3.0”.

