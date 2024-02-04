Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Win Coventry Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In certain FA Cup matchups, the victor remains undetermined after the initial encounters, leading us to anticipate replay matches. Among the first to vie for advancement to the next round are Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday. Here is the prediction from Dailysports experts.

Coventry City

Coventry City has spent an extended period in the English top tier, but after relegation, they have struggled to reclaim their place. Furthermore, the "Sky Blues" even briefly competed in League Two before swiftly returning to the Championship. In the previous season, under the guidance of Mark Robins, the team contended for promotion to the Premier League but succumbed in the playoff matches. In the current campaign, Coventry City is once again battling for a spot in the top six. In recent matches, the team played a draw at home against Bristol City (2-2) and suffered an away defeat to Norwich (1-2). Consequently, the "Sky Blues" have slipped to the seventh position.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday continues to struggle to make an impact in the second-tier division of English football. Their prospects of escaping the relegation zone diminish with each passing matchday. Currently, the "Owls" occupy the penultimate position, trailing the safety zone by eight points. In the recent weekend, under the management of Darren Moore, the team faced Huddersfield in an away match, a fellow contender in the survival battle. Despite keeping a clean sheet in the first half, Sheffield Wednesday conceded four unanswered goals in the second half. In the last four Championship matches, they have been unable to secure a victory, suffering three defeats in this span. Despite their league struggles, Sheffield Wednesday has forced a replay by avoiding defeat on home turf.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Coventry City triumphed over Sheffield Wednesday in both encounters of the current Championship season.

In their home fixtures, Coventry has not lost to Sheffield Wednesday in 10 consecutive matches, securing seven victories.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The "Sky Blues" displayed promise in the initial encounter between these sides. However, they seemingly relaxed prematurely and paid the price for it. Against such an opponent on home soil, Coventry City should secure victory. Our wager is "Coventry City to Win" with a coefficient of 1.60.