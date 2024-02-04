RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction
Coventry Coventry
FA Cup England Today, 14:45 Coventry - Sheffield Wednesday
Finished
4 : 1
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Kasey Palmer
3’
Callum O'Hare
50’ 56’
Haji Wright
58’
10’
Bailey Cadamarteri
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Coventry
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In certain FA Cup matchups, the victor remains undetermined after the initial encounters, leading us to anticipate replay matches. Among the first to vie for advancement to the next round are Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday. Here is the prediction from Dailysports experts.

Coventry City

Coventry City has spent an extended period in the English top tier, but after relegation, they have struggled to reclaim their place. Furthermore, the "Sky Blues" even briefly competed in League Two before swiftly returning to the Championship. In the previous season, under the guidance of Mark Robins, the team contended for promotion to the Premier League but succumbed in the playoff matches. In the current campaign, Coventry City is once again battling for a spot in the top six. In recent matches, the team played a draw at home against Bristol City (2-2) and suffered an away defeat to Norwich (1-2). Consequently, the "Sky Blues" have slipped to the seventh position.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday continues to struggle to make an impact in the second-tier division of English football. Their prospects of escaping the relegation zone diminish with each passing matchday. Currently, the "Owls" occupy the penultimate position, trailing the safety zone by eight points. In the recent weekend, under the management of Darren Moore, the team faced Huddersfield in an away match, a fellow contender in the survival battle. Despite keeping a clean sheet in the first half, Sheffield Wednesday conceded four unanswered goals in the second half. In the last four Championship matches, they have been unable to secure a victory, suffering three defeats in this span. Despite their league struggles, Sheffield Wednesday has forced a replay by avoiding defeat on home turf.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Coventry City triumphed over Sheffield Wednesday in both encounters of the current Championship season.
  • In their home fixtures, Coventry has not lost to Sheffield Wednesday in 10 consecutive matches, securing seven victories.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The "Sky Blues" displayed promise in the initial encounter between these sides. However, they seemingly relaxed prematurely and paid the price for it. Against such an opponent on home soil, Coventry City should secure victory. Our wager is "Coventry City to Win" with a coefficient of 1.60.

Prediction on game Win Coventry
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024