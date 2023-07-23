RU RU
Main Predictions Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023

Brazil Cup 25 july 2023, 20:30 Corinthians - Sao Paulo
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.86

On July 26, Neo Quimica Arena (Sao Paulo) will host the first leg of the 1/2 final match of the Copa do Brasil, in which Corinthians will compete with Sao Paulo. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Corinthians


The club was able to finish the previous season of the Brasileiro in the 4th place. It goes without saying that the fans always want more, but such a result can be safely added to the asset. Nowadays, “the Timão” leaves extremely conflicting impressions. On the one hand, there happened a sharp rollback in the national Serie A. Having even added in the game, the grandee “hangs” out not far from the relegation zone. Moreover, the battle against Bahia resulted in a goalless draw. Speaking about the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian team got 7 points, 6 of which were taken in the confrontation with Liverpool Montevideo, and only the 3rd place in the group. On the other hand, it overcame that stage and went to the play-offs of the Copa Sudamericana, where the club was able to confidently knock out, winning both matches, Peruvian Universitario in the 1st round. The team has already reached the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil, although all the opponents, including America Mineiro at the 1/4 stage, had been overcome after the exchanging the home victories by means of the penalty shoot-outs.

Sao Paulo


The team finished the previous championship only in the 9th position. However, it is reasonable not to forget that “the Tricolor” did not achieve anything “larger” than the success at the state level after the Copa Sudamericana of 2012. One way or another, it has noticeably improved its performance under the rule of Dorival Júnior. For instance, only Botafogo is really stronger in the Serie A, but there are chances for a vice-championship title. Although, the unexpected 1-2 score in the struggle with Cuiaba became a painful misfire. The Copa Sudamericana brought almost 100% results in the form of 5 wins and a draw in the battle against Deportes Tolima and the 1st place in the quartet. Moreover, the team is the closest to the success in the national cup. There, having knocked out Ituano, Sport Recife and, that is the most important, Palmeiras (there happened the victories in both matches), it was possible to reach the semi-final stage.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


These are the clubs from the same city, so there have already been 2 derbies just in 2023. Speaking about January, Corinthians won the state championship on the away field, but there was a home draw already in the Serie A at the end of spring.

Predictions


Bookmakers see a minimal advantage of the hosts. Still, there will be not only a stubborn struggle, but also goals – thus, we recommend betting on “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.86).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
