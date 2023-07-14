Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.65 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 17, Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades (Santiago del Estero) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Central Cordoba will compete with Independiente. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Central Cordova



The team has recently played at the level of the third division of the country. Speaking about the Primera, it was not there for almost half a century in a row! The last season there, “the Railwaymen” were able to finish among the middle peasants of the draw, in the 16th final position. It turns out to keep approximately at the same level now. At the same time, it is worth noting that, even taking into account all its instability, the club is in good shape now and has got an unbeaten streak of 6 matches in a row – there happened a couple of wins (the home 2-0 scores in the battles against Huracan and Newell’s Old Boys) and 4 draws. Then there was a trip to Rosario Central and the 0-2 defeat there.

Independiente



The club as a whole is many times more status than its following rival. It became the national champion 14 times. And relatively recently, in 2017, it replenished its wide collection of trophies with a success in the Copa Sudamericana. Still, the higher mentioned results became a history and the current reality is that “the Red Devils” are once again “hanging” in the middle of the standings. The previous Primera brought them the 14th place. Nowadays, the team from Avellaneda, changing mentors, is completely outside the top 20. Still, they try, at least, to add in the game at the finish and move away from the bottom of the table. Moreover, the team was able to win the battles against Sarmiento and Huracan in the so-called “dry” manner (2-0 and 1-0, respectively). It is reasonable to mention that it missed the victory in La Plata – the goal was conceded only in the 5th added minute of the game, and that struggle ended in a 1-1 draw. Still, like the next opponent, everything was followed by a defeat and also with a 0-2 score – there happened a failure in the confrontation with Newell’s Old Boys.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Taking into account 4 previous times, Central Cordoba alternates wins and draws in the matches against Independiente. For instance, it won with an away 2-1 score in previous October.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that Central Cordoba, which will play at the home arena, has more chances to win. It really has trump cards, but let’s think about safety and take a bet on “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.65).

