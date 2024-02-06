Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 7th, the first semi-final match between Club Brugge and Union Saint-Gilloise is scheduled in the Belgian Cup. Our analysts have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Club Brugge

The "Blue-Blacks" are experiencing a relatively subdued season domestically, occupying only the third position in the league table, trailing the leader by a considerable 17 points. In the last round, Club Brugge suffered a 1-2 defeat away against direct rival Antwerp, with the decisive goal scored in the 90+9th minute. It seems that their main chance to claim silverware this year lies in the Belgian Cup. Prior to the mentioned defeat, Club Brugge enjoyed a streak of 15 matches without losses.

Union Saint-Gilloise

For Union, the season is unfolding positively as the team leads the Jupiler Pro League, with a 10-point advantage over the nearest pursuer. In the last round, they managed to secure a 1-0 victory away against a sturdy Genk side. Across all competitions, the club has remained unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches, with their last defeat dating back to November of the previous year against LASK away. Union Saint-Gilloise is clearly in form, capable of contending for the "golden double" at home.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have faced each other twice this season, with Union winning 2-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away.

Club Brugge has yet to suffer a defeat at home this season, both domestically and in European competitions.

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

In this encounter, the hosts are marginally favored, although it's important to acknowledge the significance of the return leg. Open play is unlikely here; instead, both teams are expected to approach the game cautiously. We deem a prudent bet on a total of fewer than 3 goals scored as viable here.