Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 26, the match of the 8th round of the South African Premier League between Chippa United and Supersport United will take place. The central battle of the match day will start at 19:30 CET.

Chippa United



The team was almost relegated from the top division in the spring, but, it is not far from qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup at the start of the new season in the Premier League. However, more than two thirds of the championship needs to be overcome to reach the higher mentioned achievement – one way or another, the “bar”, compared to what we saw a season earlier, has already been set very high.

At the same time, Chippa, surprisingly, shows dismal results in nominally home matches. The term “nominally” is used because the team played 4 matches at two different stadiums: Mdantsane and Port Elizabeth. As a result, there were only two draws and two defeats. On the one hand, it was possible to get more points, but, on the other hand, the team was sometimes lucky. The main thing for the club is that it has been able to compensate for the failures on the native field with away games where it has not been defeated yet.

Supersport United



The fight for the championship title in South Africa seems to have ended at the start of the season. Mamelodi Sundowns, which won 6 previous six titles, are already at least seven points ahead of its nearest opponents. Supersport, which, based on the results of the following match, can reduce the gap to 5 points, is just one of the main pursuers.

At the moment, the representative of Pretoria occupies the 3rd position – the team finished the previous championship in the same place. It managed to win 3 of 4 previous confrontations and in the match against Golden Arrows, which is so far the main competitor for the 2nd place in the South African Premier League, resulted in a defeat.

In addition to the championship, Supersport is now forced to be distracted by the CAF Confederation Cup. United achieved an away draw in the struggle with Gaborbone United from Botswana at the decisive stage of qualifying (it is reasonable to say that the opponent made a comeback in the 90th+8 minute of the game). The return game will take place on the native field on October 1.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Chippa and Supersport seem to have come to an agreement, and they have been playing exclusively in a draw in the recent head-to-head matches. 3 previous matches ended with a 1-1 score and, generally speaking, the series of draw includes already 6 matches in a row. So, will we spectate the seventh one?

Prediction



Apart from the match with Mamelodi, Chippa has not faced serious opponents in the current championship yet, so, the following match will be a test of strength for the team. Supersport looks more solid – thus, it should get the points. Still, we should think about safety in the event, where the seventh draw in a row in the head-to-head battles can take place – as a result, it makes sense to bet on the guests with “a 0 goal handicap”.

