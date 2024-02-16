RU RU NG NG
Chippa United vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Chippa United Chippa United
Premier League South Africa 17 feb 2024, 08:30 Chippa United - Cape Town City
South Africa,
Cape Town City Cape Town City
W2(0)
Odds: 1.75

The Premier League of the Republic of South Africa resumes following the African Cup of Nations tournament. In the 18th round, Chippa United will face Cape Town City, with the match scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, kicking off at 14:30.

Chippa United

The team currently occupies a spot in the lower half of the Premier League table in South Africa. Presently, Chippa United has accumulated 18 points from 16 matches, holding the 13th position. They trail the second-to-last spot by five points, hence the battle for survival continues. In their recent matches, Chippa United managed to secure victory only once, suffered three defeats, and drew once.

Cape Town City

This team resides in the upper echelon of the league table. Currently occupying the second position in the Premier League, Cape Town City has amassed 29 points from 16 matches this season. They trail the league leader by nine points. They share equal points with the third-placed team in the Premier League and maintain a three-point lead over the fourth-placed team. In their recent five matches, they emerged victorious thrice, drew once, and suffered one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • In the current season, these teams have already faced each other once, with Cape Town City emerging victorious with a scoreline of 2-1.
  • Cape Town City has suffered defeat only once in their last seven matches. Chippa United has secured victory only once in their last nine matches.

Chippa United vs Cape Town City Prediction

In my opinion, the match will be challenging for both teams. Cape Town City is considered the favorite, but securing victory may prove to be challenging. I believe Cape Town City will not suffer defeat, hence I will place a bet on Handicap 0 at odds of 1.75.

W2(0)
Odds: 1.75

